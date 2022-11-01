VPS Group announces Craig Robb as Group Chief Commercial Officer
Europe’s leading temporary security specialist VPS Group has appointed Craig Robb as their Group Chief Commercial Officer.
Joining the business was a very easy decision for me to make, having always admired VPS and its ability to dynamically service client’s needs through temporary security solutions”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming from Securitas UK, as Chief Commercial Officer, with over 15 years’ experience in the security sector, Craig brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, specialising in strategic proposition and delivering customer excellence.
— Craig Robb, VPS Group Chief Commercial Officer
Commenting on his appointment, Craig says, “I am delighted to be part of the VPS family. Joining the business was a very easy decision for me to make, having always admired VPS and its ability to dynamically service client’s needs through temporary security solutions - to be part of that journey in a fast-changing industry is hugely exciting.
It’s no secret that all businesses are being impacted by the rapidly changing macro-economic environment around us and I am looking forward to leading the commercial focus and supporting the Group in their continued success in delivering a customer focused approach”.
This appointment supports the growth of the VPS Group, who welcomed Spencer Rock, formerly at Mitie and Tivoli, as Managing Director of VPS UK&I in August of this year.
Lee Newman, VPS Group Chief Executive Officer adds, “I am thrilled that Spencer and Craig have joined the business. They both bring knowledge and expertise that complement and enhance the Group Executive Team and supports our strategy of driving the business forward to deliver our vision and continue to enhance our position as Europe’s leading temporary security specialist.”
The VPS Group offers specialist security protection solutions through monitored technology, physical security and protection by occupation, for customers in a range of sectors, with a focus on vacant and void residential and commercial properties, alongside construction site security.
Notes to Editors
VPS Group www.vps-corporate.com
• The VPS Group is Europe’s leading temporary security specialist, protecting over 50,000 unique sites, with a focus on vacant and void residential and commercial properties, construction and infrastructure sectors.
• The market front-runner has a uniquely strong presence throughout Europe, with over 50 locations across the continent, delivering services in ten countries with Divisional HQs in Manchester, Paris, The Hague and Norwich.
• The VPS Group have over 25 years’ experience safeguarding Europe’s vacant properties through their unique integrated security offer, that provides physical protection, monitoring technology and human intervention services.
• The group’s customers comprise of property management, retail and hospitality, banks and insolvency, local and national government, construction companies, insurance and social housing providers.
• The VPS Group was acquired by PAI Partners in 2014 and had grown both organically and through acquisition, including Prodomo – a French construction security specialist, and Evander – the UK’s specialist provider of domestic and commercial glazing and locksmith services to the insurance, home emergency, facilities management and property sectors
• Most recently, in September 2022, the VPS Group acquired Nexus – the UK’s ‘go to’ provider for outsourced security solutions.
• The VPS Group is in a strong position with supportive shareholders who share their desire for strategic expansion and growth, with plans for further acquisitions.
