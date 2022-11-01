The Pectin Market Size Expected to Reach USD $1.1 billion with CAGR of 4.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Pectin Market is size is forecasted to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Pectin is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is extracted from the cell walls of fruits and vegetables. It has a high concentration of galacturonic acid which is a sugar acid obtained from galactose. When Pectin is heated, along with a liquid, it expands and forms a thick gel. This makes Pectin an excellent thickener and gelling agent that is used in a variety of industries like the food & beverages, Pharmaceutical and Personal Care & Cosmetics.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pectin market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region holds the largest share in the Pectin Market. This is largely due to the Food and Beverages Industry in the region.

2. Pectin is considered one of the safest and harmless food additives. It is extracted directly from the peels of fruits and vegetables.

3. Due to the increase in demand for Convenience Food and Fast Food as well as Dairy & Dairy-alternative products in regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, the demand for Pectin has also observed a rise.

4. Pectin can be used in a variety of functions such as gelling, thickening, pH balancing and more. The versatility of Pectin is one of the reasons it is one of the most preferred food additives in the market.

Segmental Analysis:

Pectin Market Segmentation Analysis – By Source : Fruits hold the highest share in the Pectin Market by 56% in 2021. Amongst fruits, the most commonly used sources are apple and dried citrus peel which is used to obtain Pectin in white and light brown powder commercially. Citrus fruits abundantly provide essential building components like ascorbic acid (vitamin C), citric acid, folic acid, and potassium.

Pectin Market Segmentation Analysis – By Type : High Methoxyl/Methyl Ester (HM) Pectin holds the largest share in the Pectin Market by 54% in 2021. HM Pectins have a high gel strength due to the high degree of methylation (50%-70%). HM Pectins are widely used in thickening applications as they form strong bonds with the compounds and gives excellent form and shape.

Pectin Market Segmentation Analysis – By Function : Thickening holds the highest share of 30% of the Pectin Market in 2021. Pectins are able to form cross-linked polymer networks due to its chemical and physical properties.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pectin industry are -

1. Cargill Incorporated

2. Ingredion Incorporated

3. CP Kelco

4. Tate & Lyle LLC

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

