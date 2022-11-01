Submit Release
ASSA ABLOY acquires D&D Technologies in Australia

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired D&D Technologies, a leading designer and manufacturer of premium gate hardware, based in Australia.

"I am very pleased to welcome D&D Technologies into the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within gate hardware and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"D&D Technologies has strong expertise in developing premium gate hardware products and with its broad portfolio, is an excellent addition to the Pacific & North East Asia Division. I look forward to working with the experienced team to continue D&D's successful journey," says Simon Ellis, Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Pacific & North East Asia.

D&D Technologies was established in 1989 and has some 110 employees. The main office and factory are located in Sydney, Australia.  

Sales for 2021 amounted to about MAUD 68 (approx. MSEK 475) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux,
President and CEO,
tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder,
CFO and Executive Vice President,
tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72               

Björn Tibell,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68,
e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

