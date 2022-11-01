I Want My Child to Enjoy a Beautiful Environment Says Chinese Explorer, Climate Researcher, and Mother

In the new Net Zero show, global climate expert Hu Jiaojiao states youth must learn about ecological restoration and how to manage climate change.

Polar hub researchers are estimating how quickly human-caused climate change will cause glaciers to retreat and disappear. In Net Zero Speaks with Hu Jiaojiao, Net Zero's climate activist Wen Tian interviews Hu Jiaojiao, a female explorer and Chinese representative of the Access Water expedition and education program. Jiaojiao, who is also the Founder of Polar Hubs, tells Wen Tian that the "melting experience has far exceeded our expectation and scientists' expectation of it." The Himalayan region, which Jiaojiao's research covers, is the world's third polar home to 10 major river basins and some of the world's highest mountain peaks, including Mount Everest. When asked how being a mother impacts her climate research, she notes, "We hope youth will learn about ecological restoration and how to deal with Climate Change. I want my child to enjoy a beautiful environment."

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

