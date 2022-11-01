Global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market size was estimated at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31973



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $6.2 Billion CAGR 3.0% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Drug Class, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for advanced CHB treatment Latest product launch and product approvals Opportunities Increase in the number of diagnostic centers and blood banks

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had a negative impact on the global Chronic Hepatitis B(CHB) market. The outbreak of the pandemic in the majority of countries affected the supply chain and decreased blood donations across the world.

However, later on, several government initiatives to provide safer healthcare facilities and rise in blood donation rate for the treatment of Covid-19 with blood plasma helped the market recoup soon.

The global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market is analyzed across Drug Class, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on drug class, the antivirals segment contributed to 87% of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The immune modulators segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31973



Based on gender, the male segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market report include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon Inc, Zydus Cadila, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, and Viatris Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Drug type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Others), by Indication (Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Others), by End user (Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Behavioral Health Market by Disorder (Alcohol Use Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Eating Disorders, ADHD, Others), by Service (Emergency Mental Health Services, Outpatient Counselling, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, Other Services), by Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Lung injury Market by Therapy (Medication and Devices), Injury Type (Direct Injury and Indirect Injury), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, and Inlays & Onlays), End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Age Group (Children and Adults): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Extremity Reconstruction Market by Product (Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity), by Material (Metallic Material, Ceramic Material, Polymeric Material, Natural Material): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences