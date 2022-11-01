Turing Launches New Teams Offering to Provide Enterprises with a Complete, Dedicated Development Team Solution for Complex Engineering Problems

Companies Can Now Custom Build Full, Qualified Engineering Teams in a Matter of Weeks with Turing's Comprehensive AI Technology

Turing, an AI-powered technology company disrupting the traditional IT services model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, announced today the launch of Turing Teams, a game-changing solution that enables companies to build highly qualified engineering teams in a matter of weeks. Announced at Web Summit in Lisbon, Turing Teams taps the company's AI-powered deep vetting capabilities to bring together the best program managers, tech leads, and developers across 100+ skills, enabling global enterprises to deliver on their most complex projects. A McKinsey study states that 61% of HR professionals believe hiring developers is the biggest challenge in the years ahead - Turing Teams solves this challenge more completely and efficiently than any other solution on the market.

"The launch of Turing Teams addresses two critical challenges that often stand in the way of a company's success – the supply of qualified, vetted tech talent and the speed at which they need to source entire teams with the right capabilities to solve complex problems," said Jonathan Siddharth, CEO & Co-founder of Turing. "Even with a large pipeline, companies struggle to effectively and quickly vet and build remote teams in a way that is easy, compliant, and secure. This can mean the difference between launching a product on time or not. With Turing Teams, we have addressed these challenges by producing highly qualified teams anywhere in the world in just days and doing it at scale."

Over the past five years, Turing has built a network of more than 50,000 highly vetted engineers worldwide, placed in the likes of Pepsi and Johnson & Johnson. Available now, Turing Teams enables companies to find, vet, onboard and operate a full and curated engineering team consisting of project managers, tech leads and developers - each customized to a company's specific needs. Turing's platform also handles the full suite of administrative needs for these teams, including global payments, geo-compliant contracts, productivity monitoring, secure development environments, and HR services.

In addition, Turing Teams allows companies to find, vet and hire specialized teams in an average of two weeks, whereas the current industry average is 12-16 weeks.

"We understood that Turing had the talent, but what stood out to us was how fast the process was," said Preetham Nadig, Head Product and Engineering for Digital & Data Solutions at Zuellig Pharma, one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia. "Turing was able to vet, hire and manage an entire team in a few weeks, allowing us to continue our Agile journey and stay focused on timeline and budget."

Powered by Turing's Intelligent Talent Cloud, Turing Teams has 27 unique areas of vetting to ensure great outcomes across Application Development, Quality Assurance, Cloud Services and more. Turing's AI-powered vetting is more rigorous and reliable than a Silicon Valley recruiter, using 20,000+ ML data signals including job descriptions, vetted skills, past experience, and interviews to secure the right people for the team. As a result of Turing's rigorous vetting, focus on quality, and ability to build specialized teams with unmatched efficiency and speed, the company is recognized as an official service provider by all three major Cloud providers: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Azure. To learn more about Turing Teams, please visit: https://www.turing.com/teams.

About Turing

Turing is an AI-powered technology company that is disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to engage the most deeply vetted developers and teams. The company's software-driven Talent Cloud is an AI-powered platform that sources, deeply vets, and matches developers with opportunities from some of the world's leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Disney, Reddit, and Rivian. Turing has received numerous awards, including Forbes 2022 "One of America's Best Startup Employers," The Information's "Most Promising B2B Startup," and Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The company has raised more than $140 Million from investors including: WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Stanford StartX and executives from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon. Turing's last round of funding was on a $4 Billion valuation cap. To learn more about Turing visit turing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005292/en/