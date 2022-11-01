Food Safety Testing Market is Expected to Grow $31.1 billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Continuous Growth in Population and the Resulting Rise in Demand for Convenience and Processed Food Offers Opportunities for Market Growth of Food Safety Testing

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested, Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Cereals & grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for Food safety testing is estimated at USD 21.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2027.

The meat, poultry, and seafood segment by food tested is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the food safety testing market.

One of the main societal concerns has been the safety of meat and meat products, which is defined by a number of problems related to either microbial infections or other problems (whether biological or not), such as food additives, chemical residues, genetically modified organisms, and microbial pathogens. Factors such as an increase in the number of consumers at risk for infection, and increased consumer interest, awareness, and scrutiny have all been identified as potential explanations for the rising meat safety concerns of recent years. One of the major factors that drive the growth of the seafood testing service industry is the high demand for seafood products, such as crustaceans, shrimps, crabs, lobsters, tuna, marlin, and swordfish, due to their nutritional values such as the presence of omega fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

Food Safety Testing Market

337 – Tables

82 – Figures

269 – Pages

By target tested, the pathogen segment is projected to account for the highest market share in the food safety testing market.

Pathogen is the main cause of food contamination that leads to disease-infected hosts. They form a major part of food contaminants. According to WHO, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and enterohaemorrhagic Escherichia coli are some of the most common foodborne pathogens that affect millions of people annually, sometimes with severe and fatal results. Increasing foodborne diseases, coupled with the growing importance of food safety, have increased the demand for food safety testing services significantly over the past few years.

The traditional technology segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the food safety testing market over the forecast period.

Traditional technology finds its application in microbial assays, visual inspection, and culturing methods. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and culturing methods require a minimum of two to three days. The only major drawback of this technology is that it is time-consuming. However, the traditional segment is predicted to grow gradually as regular tests are an indispensable part of common food safety testing laboratories.

Europe is projected to achieve the highest market share in the food safety testing market.

High food safety regulations that safeguard consumer health and promote the efficient operation of the European market have been established by the foundation of the European Union's (EU) food policy. Different foodborne disease evidence and food contaminations have reduced the confidence of consumers in the ability of the food industry and food safety authorities. Hence, the food safety policies in Europe follow the “from farm to fork" strategy—testing conducted right from the raw material procurement stage to the final distribution stage.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), FoodChain ID (US), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Romer Labs (Austria), and Symbio Laboratories (Australia). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

