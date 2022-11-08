Thrive HR Consulting Partners with Engage Mentoring to Help Companies Leverage Technology to Grow Inclusive Cultures

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting is offering a new service to help area employers skill up their workforce and promote inclusion and belonging in the workplace.

The consulting firm is partnering with Engage Mentoring to provide a technology to employers to help them connect their employees with mentors to help them grow their skills on a variety of topics. The model uses a proprietary software system to assist employees in development by forging relationships with qualified mentors throughout the business community as well as acquiring the necessary skillset to become good mentors themselves.

The program includes three tracks: Developing Leaders, Project Lead for Women and the Pride Leadership Forum.

“We believe access to relationships is critical when it comes to workplace culture and we like that Engage Mentoring’s model allows employers of all sizes to offer this development opportunity to their employees,” says Jason Walker, Co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting.

“Beyond that critical mission, employers are now, more than ever, looking for meaningful ways for employee engagement and inclusion. This program can be a powerful strategy to achieve that within their workforce.”

For Engage Mentoring, the new partnership accelerates the goal of continued expansion of their programming nationally.

“Engage Mentoring is a technology platform that simplifies the mentoring process for participants and allows them to access critical relationships to develop skills, meet new people, and build lasting relationships,” explains Alison Martin, Managing Director of Engage Mentoring. “The partnership with Thrive HR Consulting is ideal because we are both able to work with companies of all sizes, not just enterprise, which means small and mid-size companies can now offer structured mentoring as a way to attract, retain, and develop talent.”

Additional details on the Engage Mentoring workplace model are available at engagementoring.com.

About Thrive HR Consulting:

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com and Thrive on Twitter and LinkedIn.