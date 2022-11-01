Global Home Office Furniture Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022”, the home office furniture market is expected to grow from $58.74 billion in 2020 to $64.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.09%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The home office furniture market is expected to reach $81.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.18%. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for home office furniture with an increase in employees working from home.

Key Trends In The Home Office Furniture Market

The launch of 3D modelling and other technological innovations in the furniture world is a key trend in the home office furniture market. According to Xarpie labs a variety of technologies such as 3D modeling, virtual reality, and augmented reality are being used in most of its processes beginning from planning and developing prototypes or products, right from the marketing, and to the end of the value chain that is sales. Integrating these technologies assures the special effect on how the furniture looks and also helps to develop digital inventories to understand customer requirements.

Overview Of The Home Office Furniture Market

The home office furniture market consists of sales of office furniture products by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture furniture for office space at home. These are utilized for various purposes, such as, for people working from home on office days, families working on house budgets, and by kids to do school projects. Home office furniture mainly involves products, such as couches, sofas, non-decorated kitchenware, tables, chairs, and drawers. These furniture products are commonly used in small business spaces, residential spaces by people.

Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Seating, Storage Units, Desks? and Tables, Others

• By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others

• By Price: Premium, Mid-range, Economic

• By Distribution Channel: Flagship Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others

• By Geography: The global home office furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ashley Furniture Industries, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Sears Holdings, Steelcase Inc., Knoll Inc., Masco, Poltrona Frau, and Hooker Furniture, and Kimball International.

Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of home office furniture industry. The market report analyzes home office furniture market size, home office furniture market growth drivers, home office furniture market segments, home office furniture global market major players, home office furniture global market growth across geographies, home office furniture market trends and home office furniture market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The home office furniture market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

