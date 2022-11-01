Insights Into The Global Retort Packaging Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2022”, the retort packaging market is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2020 to $3.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The retort packaging market is expected to reach $4.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.04%. An increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is contributing to the growth of the retort packaging market.

Key Trends In The Retort Packaging Market

Retort packaging manufacturers are increasingly developing recyclable retort pouches to increase sustainable packaging across the globe.

Overview Of The Retort Packaging Market

The retort packaging market consists of the sales of retort packaging pouches, trays, and cartons, and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture retort packaging. The retort packaging is a type of packaging made from flexible plastic and metal foils and used to pack cooked or semi-cooked food, sealed and subsequently sterilized to create food packages that have an extended shelf life with no preservatives and refrigeration.

Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Pouches, Trays, Cartons, Others

• By Material: PET, Polypropylene, Aluminum foil, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Paperboard, Others

• By End-Use: Food, Beverages, Others

• By Geography: The global retort packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amcor, Coveris, Sonoco, Mondi group, Berry Global (RPC Astrapak), Clondlakin, Tredegar, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Proampac, Huhtamäki Oyj, Clifton Packaging, Winpak, Ostuka Holdings, HPM Global, Avonflex, ALLIEDFLEX, Constantia Flexibles, Tetra Pak, Techni-Pak, Lithotype, Fujimori Kogyo, Pyramid Packaging, DNP America, Printpack, and Paharpur 3P.

