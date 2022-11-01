Phase Change Materials Global Market Estimated To Grow At 20% Rate

Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022”, the phase change materials market size is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2020 to $1.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The phase change materials market growth is expected to reach $2.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.9%. The growing construction industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the phase change materials market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Phase Change Materials Market

The introduction of bio-based phase change material fabric coatings is shaping the phase change materials market. Bio-based phase change materials are manufactured using bio-based products such as beef tallow or oils from coconut, palm, and soybeans.

Overview Of The Phase Change Materials Market

The phase change materials market consists of sales of phase change materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are ideal products for thermal management solutions. Phase change materials are the substances that absorb or release heat when the substance undergoes a physical state such as solid to liquid or gaseous. Phase change materials are also known as latent heat storage units, commonly used in solar power plants, waste heat recovery systems, preservation of food, pharmaceutical products, and construction.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Organic, Inorganic, Bio-based

· By Encapsulation Technology: Macro, Micro, Molecular

· By Product: Paraffin, Non-Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics

· By End-User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, Transportation, Others

· By Geography: The global phase change materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc, Microtek Laboratories, Croda International, Sasol, Henkel, Climator, PCM Products, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Rubitherm Technologies, Cryopak, Outlast Technologies, Dupont, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Puretemp, Pluss Advanced Technologies, and Cold Chain Technologies.

