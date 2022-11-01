Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Growth Trajectory

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2022”, the fresh meat packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.32 billion in 2020 to $2.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every markets across the globe. The fresh meat packaging market growth is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.50%. The increased consumption of meat is contributing to the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market.

Key Trends In The Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The fresh meat packaging industry has been witnessing a rise in interactive and smart packaging to increase customer satisfaction. Smart packaging improves the product's shelf life, monitors freshness, maintains quality and improve safety and convenience with a transparent view of the product creating a fresh appeal to the consumer's eye. The use of modern technologies such as barcodes, radio-frequency identification (RFID) devices, QR codes, and near-field communication (NFC) provides meat processing companies with various information, including product information and the expiry date.

Overview Of The Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The fresh meat packaging market consists of sales of packaging materials used to preserve fresh meat and forms of fresh meat products. The fresh meat packaging industry includes some traditional packaging solutions including changed atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, and vacuum thermoformed packaging. Such packaging solutions provide efficient transport and increase the storage of meat products by ensuring the fresh and timely distribution of meat products.

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Packaging Format: Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Others

· By Meat Type: Beef, Pork, Poultry, Others

· By Material Type: PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP, Others

· By Geography: The global fresh meat packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Winpack Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Crown Holdings, Coveris Holdings S.A., Amcor Plc, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Sealpac International BV, Reynolds Group, Dupont, Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Winpak

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides fresh meat packaging market research and an overview of fresh meat packaging market.

