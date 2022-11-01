Global Furniture Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Furniture Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Furniture Global Market Report 2022”, the furniture market share is predicted to reach a value of $634.53 billion in 2021 to $681.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The furniture market is expected to grow to $846.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.60%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the furniture manufacturing market grow.

Key Trends In The Furniture Market

Furniture manufacturers are investing in augmented reality technologies to help sales representatives present their products and customers in decision-making. Augmented reality mobile applications allow customers to place a virtual 3D model of furniture in a real room in real-time. This also helps customers view the furniture from all angles and positions. For instance, IKEA’s augmented reality application Place allows customers to preview over 2,000 pieces of furniture at home before purchasing them.

Overview Of The Furniture Market

The furniture industry consists of sales of furniture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce furniture including tables, chairs, desks, cabinets, or fixtures that are used in a room or building to support various human activities.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Institutional And Office Furniture, Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet, Mattresses, Blinds And Shades

• By Type of Material: Metal, Wood, Other Materials

• By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc, Hunter Douglas N.V., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc, Herman Miller Inc., Masco Corporation, Man Wah holdings and Sleep Number company.

