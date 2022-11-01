Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the home fitness equipment market share is predicted to reach a value of $13.81 billion in 2021 to $15.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The home fitness equipment market growth is expected to increase to $21.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.60%. Precautionary healthcare coupled with an increasing preference for customized workout regimes has contributed to the growth of the global home fitness equipment market.

Key Trends In The Home Fitness Equipment Market

Virtual reality fitness equipment, accessories and apps are the emerging trends in the home fitness equipment market to get physical workouts, which can inspire and motivate to keep up fitness goals with fun games and real-life training scenarios. They not only inspire and motivate into working out and firming up the body but also saves thousands of dollars on cross trainers, treadmills and stationary bikes.

Overview Of The Home Fitness Equipment Market

The market for home fitness equipment consists of sales of fitness equipment used at home. Home fitness equipment includes devices and machines used for performing and monitoring physical exercises at home for management of weight, improving stamina, developing muscle strength, improving appearance and personality, burning excess fat, simulating heart rate, or treating and recovering from medical conditions and to maintain overall health and fitness. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing home fitness equipment by the sales of these products.

· By Product: Treadmills, Elliptical Machines, Rowing Machines, Strength Training Equipment, Other Products

· By Applications: Home, Small Gyms, Offices, Other Applications

· By Distribution Channel: Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Direct Selling

· By Geography: The global home fitness equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cybex, Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Fitnessathome, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech, NordicTrack, ProForm, TRUE Fitness, Vectra Fitness, Woodway, HOIST Fitness Systems, Amer Sports, Icon Health And Fitness, Torque Fitness LLC, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Brunswick Corporation and Paramount

