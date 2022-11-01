Green Building Materials Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022”, the green building materials market is expected to grow from $216.99 billion in 2020 to $238.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The green building materials market is expected to reach $383.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%. The increasing demand for green buildings is expected to drive the growth of the green building materials market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Green Building Materials Market

The introduction to environment-friendly products is gaining significant popularity in the green building materials market. Major participants in the green building materials industry are concentrating on launching new product lines that minimize the global warming potential (GWP) without compromising product quality.

Overview Of The Green Building Materials Market

The green building materials market consists of sales of green building materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture eco-friendly, durable, and recyclable green building materials. Green building materials are those that are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than comparable products, and they improve a building's sustainability and efficiency because they emit less carbon pollution.

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Others

• By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

• By End Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

• By Geography: The global green building materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Owens Corning, RedBuilt LLC, Andersen Corporation, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Cemex, Chengdu Onekin Green building materials Co. Ltd., Ecostar LLC, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, and Marvin Windows and Doors Inc.

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of green building materials market. The market report analyzes and green building materials global market forecast market size, green building materials market growth drivers, green building materials market segments, green building materials market major players, green building materials global market growth across geographies, and green building materials global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The green building materials global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

