Insights Into The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022”, the flexible plastic packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $143.79 billion in 2020 to $151.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The flexible plastic packaging market is expected to reach $182.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.60%. The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food is driving the growth of the flexible plastic packaging industry in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

The launch of innovative packaging to attract more customers and expand the customer base of the company is a key trend in flexible plastic packaging. The companies operating in the flexible packaging market are focusing on manufacturing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for end-users

Overview Of The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

The flexible plastic packaging market consists of sales of flexible packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture flexible plastic packaging. Flexible packaging is economical and convenient way to package, preserve, and distribute food items, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care items, consumer storage and other consumables. Flexible plastic packaging involves various types of plastic material used for packaging different products such as snacks, beverages, vegetables, and others. Plastic materials used in flexible plastic packaging include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride among others.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Rollstock, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps, Others

• By Technology: Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing, Others

• By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharms & Health Care, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others

• By Geography: The global flexible plastic packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, ProAmpac, Coveris, Bemis Company Inc, Bischof + Klein Se & Co Kg

