More efforts to be made for larger coverage of Vietnamese products

VIETNAM, November 1  

 

 

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to implement the campaign encouraging Vietnamese to prioritise Vietnamese products, while speeding up administrative reform to gain public confidence, according to Deputy Minister Đỗ Thắng Hải.

Speaking at the launch of the "Identifying Vietnamese goods" programme in 2022 and a festival themed "Pride of Vietnamese goods - The essence of Vietnamese goods" in Hà Nội last week, Hải said that fluctuations in the global market have seriously affected the production and distribution chains of the world and Việt Nam.

However, he said that Vietnamese products have proved their vitality and played an important role in the domestic market in the period.

Growth in retail goods has been a spotlight of the domestic economy, he said, attributing the result to the campaign calling on Vietnamese people to use Vietnamese products launched by the Politburo 13 years ago.

In the campaign, the MoIT is tasked to implement programmes to strengthen Vietnamese products' identification nationwide, he said.

The official said that this year, the programme will have new features with direct interactions between producers and distributors and between businesses and consumers, as well as activities to honour outstanding products.

Trương Thị Ngọc Ánh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, hailed the performance of the MoIT in promoting Vietnamese high-quality products and trademarks.

Highlighting the significance of the campaign, she noted that over the past 13 years, the percentage of Vietnamese products in the domestic distribution system has been raised to 80-90 per cent and over 60 per cent at traditional markets.

The campaign will be associated with a project to boost the development of the domestic market in the 2021-25 period.

Along with policies to speed up the recovery and development of production and business activities, measures will be rolled out to support firms to build and protect their trademarks and carry out digital transformation to bring their products to consumers through e-commerce.

At the ceremony, leaders of the MoIT and delegates also launched a movement to build an ecosystem of businesses producing and trading Vietnamese products. VNS

