Việt Nam Sports and Cycle Expo to open in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of sports lovers across the country will visit the 7th Việt Nam International Sports and Cycle Exhibition (VIETNAM SPORT & CYCLE EXPO 2022), which will take place from November 3 to 5 at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Center (ICE) at 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street.

The exhibition is supported by Việt Nam Sports Administration and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It has been co-organised by VINEXAD and Việt Nam Automobile, Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (VAMOBA).

Covering an area of 2500sq.m, the exhibition will have 150 booths, featuring products and services of 100 businesses in five main fields: outdoor sports and entertainment, fitness and health care, sports fashion, two-wheelers and accessories, and sports infrastructure.

The event is expected to attract the attention of the industry's business community and the community of people who love and practise sports, with more than 1500 visitors visiting every day. In addition, it will be a platform for manufacturers and businesses to introduce and promote trade and exchange with the community.

In 2019, the exhibition welcomed over 6,000 trade visitors from 16 countries and territories; sports product manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers and stores.

The exhibition will feature made in Việt Nam brands such as RITA VO SPORT, known for its MOVEMIA series exercise equipment, and DYNAMIC, which has nearly 30 years of experience in the production and export of sports products.

As for international brands, ClimbKorea (Korea), a representative for outdoor and adventure sports, will showcase climbing and indoor and outdoor adventures.

In the two-wheelers and accessories segment, famous domestic and international brands will attend, such as Thống Nhất, Việt Pháp, Ronyama, Top Right, Calli, Fuji, Marushi, Rikulau, Cybic, Chevaux, Hanoi Bike, Marin, Sebikes, Emotor Vietnam, T-T, Victoria and H.F.T.

The event will also feature interactive activities and hands-on experience programmes for visitors, helping sports players access new product trends and models. — VNS