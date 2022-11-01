Global Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2030

Plastic alternative packaging Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022”, the plastic alternative packaging market growth is predicted to reach a value of $61.23 billion in 2020 to $71.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $95.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.63%.Growing environmental concerns associated with plastic usage is a major driver of the growth of the global plastic alternative packaging market.

Key Trends In The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market

Advances in technology is a major trend in the plastic alternative packaging market. Major companies dealing in the market are continuously focusing on introducing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for various industries to maintain their position in the competitive business environment and to meet end-user requirements. For instance, in January 2020, Sealed Air Corporation, has launched a new version of bubble wrap brand packaging material that is made with at least 90% recycled content. The recycled content used to make bubble wrap brand packaging is sourced from post-industrial materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Overview

The plastic alternative packaging market consists of sales of plastic alternative packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plastic alternative packaging products. Plastic alternative packaging products are innovative eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

By Geography: The plastic alternative packaging global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak, Sealed Air Corporation, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, DS Smith PLC, and Klabin SA.

