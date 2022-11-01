measurable.energy named the Most Innovative New Hardware Product - their fourth award this year
Dan and Josh from measurable.energy receiving the Most Innovative New Hardware Product award. Photo credit: UKBE and Joe Gardner Photography
The Building Innovation Awards, champions of improving the UK construction, have crowned measurable.energy with the Most Innovative New Hardware Product award.
We’re beyond excited and really honoured by this recognition…and it really means a lot to our small team. These are exciting times and I can’t wait to see what’s next for measurable.energy.”READING, BERKSHIRE, UK, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Building Innovation Award ceremony is a big occasion with over 300 building professionals from across the country attending.
— Dan Williams, CEO and Co-Founder, measurable.energy
This year's finalists were top innovators from across the sector, who are pioneering technologies, approaches and projects that deliver a greener, smarter and safer built environment for all.
Commenting on the awards, editor at Build in Digital, Siôn Geschwindt, said: "It's impressive to see the calibre of this year's finalists. These projects, people and technologies represent the future of construction in the UK!"
Most Innovative New Hardware Product was a tough category with 7 other finalists shortlisted. Winning this award is a great testament to measurable.energy’s team who are passionate about reducing GHG emissions on a meaningful scale.
Dan Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of measurable.energy added: “We’re beyond excited and really honoured by this recognition…and it really means a lot to our small team. These are exciting times and I can’t wait to see what’s next for measurable.energy.”
measurable.energy have also received the Green Hustle Award 2022, Carbon & Energy Management and Sustainability Champion awards at the Big Sustainability Expo 2022, and have been shortlisted for many more.
All this recognition comes at a great time for measurable.energy as their sockets were launched into the commercial market only weeks ago. Learn more on that here: https://measurable.energy/launch-2022
About measurable.energy:
measurable.energy are a UK based startup with a bold mission to eliminate all energy waste from the built environment.
Co-founders Dan Williams and Josh Eadie created measurable.energy from the ground up to equip facilities managers, building owners and occupants with real-time energy and GHG emissions monitoring, automated controls, and data driven actions to avoid unnecessary carbon emissions and reduce costs.
Diana Kamkina
measurable.energy
info@measurable.energy
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn