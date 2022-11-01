Insights Into The Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports
As per The Business Research Company's "Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022”, the household furniture and kitchen cabinet market grew from $327.78 billion in 2021 to $349.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market is expected to grow to $424.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the household furniture and kitchen cabinets market grow.
Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of household furniture and kitchen cabinet market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2972&type=smp
Key Trends In The Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market
RTA furniture is gaining traction among homeowners and renters globally. This is primarily because RTA furniture are cheap and serves the purpose of quick furnishings. The RTA furniture, also known as Knock Down furniture is not assembled by the manufacturer and is available in parts with instructions to assemble the piece of furniture. Already popular in developed countries, RTA furniture has been gaining traction in developing economies such as China and India. RTA furniture also benefits manufacturers by eliminating the assembly time and cost of manufacturing, which allows manufacturers to focus only on design and production of parts. Some examples of RTA furniture include RTA bedroom sets, RTA dressers, RTA computer desks, RTA bookcases, and RTA filing cabinets.
Overview Of The Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market
The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market consists of sales of household furniture and kitchen cabinets by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce household furniture including furniture for kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms. This market includes built-in kitchen cabinets.
Learn more on the global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market report at:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report
Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Household Furniture, Kitchen Cabinet
• By Type of Material: Metal, Wood, Other Material Types
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• Subsegments Covered: Wooden Household Furniture, Metal Household Furniture, Plastic Household Furniture, Other Household Furniture
• By Geography: The global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Masco Corporation, Man Wah holdings, La-Z-Boy, Hooker Furniture Corp., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Samson Holding Ltd., Knoll Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., and Flexsteel Industries Inc.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of household furniture and kitchen cabinet industry. The market report analyzes household furniture and kitchen cabinet global market size, household furniture and kitchen cabinet global market growth drivers, household furniture and kitchen cabinet market segments, household furniture and kitchen cabinet market major players, household furniture and kitchen cabinet market growth across geographies, and household furniture and kitchen cabinet market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The global household furniture and kitchen cabinet market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:
Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-office-furniture-global-market-report
Furniture Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-global-market-report
Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/institutional-and-office-furniture-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.
Get in touch with us -
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn