Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market Growth Trajectory

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022”, the institutional and office furniture market grew from $200.96 billion in 2021 to $218.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s institutional and office furniture market research the market is expected to grow to $278.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the institutional and office furniture manufacturing market grow.

Key Trends In The Institutional And Office Furniture Market

Furniture manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices in their manufacturing process. This is mainly a result of growing consumer awareness of sustainable living that is resulting in increasing demand for eco–friendly furniture. This includes minimizing fuel consumption and recycling wood by-products. Companies manufacturing eco-friendly furniture products procure wood from plantations that grow sustainable plants and have a long-term conservation policy.

Overview Of The Institutional And Office Furniture Market

The institutional and office furniture market consists of sales of institutional and office furniture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce institutional and office furniture by designing office furniture including office chairs and desks, office and store fixtures, such as showcases.

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture

• By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• By Raw Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal

• Subsegments Covered: School Furniture, General Purpose Institutional Furniture, Public Bar, Bowling Center, Cafeteria, And Restaurant Furniture, Wooden Furniture, Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture

• By Geography: The global institutional and office furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Steelcase Inc., Haworth, Inc, Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, Kokuyo Co Ltd, Okamura Corporation, Itoki Corporation, Knoll Inc., Kimball International and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of institutional and office furniture global market. The market report analyzes institutional and office furniture global market size, institutional and office furniture market growth drivers, institutional and office furniture market segments, institutional and office furniture global market major players, institutional and office furniture market growth across geographies, and institutional and office furniture market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

