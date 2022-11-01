Global Apparel Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Apparel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Apparel Global Market Report 2022”, the apparel market grew from $551.36 billion in 2021 to $606.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The apparel market is expected to grow to $768.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel manufacturing market grow.

Key Trends In The Apparel Market

Apparel manufacturing companies are investing in computer-controlled embroidery systems to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs. These are sewing-embroidery machines equipped with a computer-controlled system, specifically engineered for efficient embroidery. This industrial and commercial equipment is capable of creating a design automatically on the fabric, from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern. There are single needle machines that require manual intervention for thread changing activity, and multi needle sewing-embroidery machines with multiple sewing heads, that require an input sequence for automatic color change. These machines can produce special fabric effects, chain stitch embroidery, sequins, appliqué, cutwork and many others, automatically with the help of inputs specified in digital format. These machines are capable of performing functions such as editing and loading designs, creating digitized design file, monitoring the entire embroidery process.

Overview Of The Apparel Market

The apparel market consists of sales of apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce apparel. Apparel producers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment. The apparel manufacturing industry includes entities manufacturing full lines of ready-to-wear apparel and custom apparel: apparel contractors, performing cutting or sewing operations on materials owned by others, jobbers, performing entrepreneurial functions involved in apparel manufacturing, tailors, manufacturing custom garments for individual clients, and entities that combine knitting with the production of complete garments, but excluding producers of knitting fabric not combined with the produce of complete garments.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Womens Wear, Mens Wear, Kids Wear

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Stores

• By Type of Fiber: Man-Made Fibers, Cotton Fibers, Animal Based Fibers, Vegetable Based Fibers

• Subsegments Covered: Dresses & Skirts, Womens Trousers, Blouses, Womens Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Womens Coats and Jackets, Womens Suits & Ensembles, Womens Blazers, Night & Underwear (Women & Girls), Womens T shirts & Slarlets, Womens Sports & Swimwear, Other Womens Wear, Mens Trousers, Mens Shirts, Mens Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers, Mens Coats and Jackets, Mens Blazers, Mens Suits, Night & Underwear (Mens and Boys), Mens T shirts & Slarlets, Mens Sports & Swimwear, Other Mens Wear, Infant And Toddler Clothes, Young Children Clothes

• By Geography: The global apparel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nike Inc., VF Corp, Adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Kering SA, Under Armour Inc., Mitsui, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Itochu Corp.

