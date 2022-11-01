3D Printing Materials Global Market Estimated To Grow At 26% Rate

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D printing materials market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2020 to $1.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach $3.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.4%. The rising demand for 3D printing materials in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the 3D printing materials market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The 3D Printing Materials Market

The growing technological advancements are gaining significant popularity in the 3D printing materials market. Major companies operating in the 3D printing materials sector are focused on developing new technologies to enhance design capabilities and improve the user experience.

Overview Of The 3D Printing Materials Market

The 3D printing materials market consists of sales of 3D printing materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the 3D printing process to create prototypes and parts of plastics and glasses. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that involves building three-dimensional solid items by layering materials on top of each other.

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Polymers, Metal, Ceramic, Others

• By Technology: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Others

• By Form: Powder, Filament, Liquid

• By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Goods, Construction, Others

• By Geography: The global 3D printing materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Royal DSM N.V., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise, Höganäs AB, LPW Technology Ltd., GE Additive, Advanced Powders and Coatings, Formlabs, Toner Plastic, Taulman 3D, and Dutch Filaments.

