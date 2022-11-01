Global Face Shield Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Face Shield Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Face Shield Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Face Shield Global Market Report 2022”, the face shield market growth is predicted to reach a value of $2.60 billion in 2020 to $2.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The face shield market size is expected to reach $4.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.20%. Awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and several government initiatives contributed to the growth of the global face shield market.

Key Trends In The Face Shield Market

Face shield manufacturers are using 3D printing machines to manufacture the face shield. 3D printing uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method, and it is also called additive manufacturing.

Overview Of The Face Shield Market

The face shield market consists of sales of face shields and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture face shield that is worn over the face as personal protective equipment. A face shield is simply a curved plastic or Plexiglas panel attached to a band that can be worn over the face, and it should fit securely such that there is no gap between the band and forehead and extend beyond the chin. It is used by many workers in the medical, dental, and veterinary sectors to protect the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Face Shield Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Disposable, Reusable

· By Material Type: Polycarbonate, Cellulose Acetate

· By End-Use: Healthcare, Construction, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others.

· By Geography: The global face shield market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety, Alpha Pro Tech, Casco Bay Molding, Lakeland Industries, Prestige Ameritech, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, Sanax Protective Products, KARAM, Medline Industries, Inc

Face Shield Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of face shield market. The market report analyzes face shield global market size, face shield global market analysis, face shield global market growth drivers, face shield global market segments, face shield global market major players, face shield market growth across geographies, and face shield market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The face shield global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

