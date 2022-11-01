Paso Robles storage company releases tips for being a good storage facility neighbor

People use self-storage for many personal and business reasons and as a result, many storage facilities have quite a bit of in-and-out traffic, especially for 24-hour facilities. Without meaning to, some guests may do things that cause problems for other guests, and the management of Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility has developed some tips to help storage facility guests be good neighbors.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People use self-storage for many personal and business reasons and as a result, many storage facilities have quite a bit of in-and-out traffic, especially for 24-hour facilities. Without meaning to, some guests may do things that cause problems for other guests, and the management of Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility has developed some tips to help storage facility guests be good neighbors to one another.

Observe the storage facility's gate security policies. These policies are for everyone's security and safety. If a friend is bringing a second truck, enter with the first truck first, and when finished, drive out to bring in the second truck.

Read the rental agreement thoroughly and know the facility's rules

Keep the gate security code private. The code is private for everyone's protection. If a friend is going to share the storage unit, add that person to the rental agreement

Be mindful of where you park when loading and unloading. Leave enough room for other guests to pass safely.

that not everyone can visit their storage unit during normal daylight hours. When it is necessary to visit after dark, be courteous. Notify management ahead of time to avoid potential problems. Unload or load what is needed as quickly as possible.

In the event of an emergency, call 911, then notify the management about the emergency and that 911 has been called. Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility has a 24-hour onsite manager. Not all storage facilities are staffed the same so, when first renting a storage unit, check with the management of your storage facility for their procedure for emergencies.

Keep the public areas clean by picking up unused packing materials, food wrappers, and general trash. Put trash in available receptacles.

Keep storage units clean and free of food items that might attack vermin and hazardous substances that might release odors, leak, or be flammable.

Be courteous to other guests. Many times, the reasons people rent self-storage units have resulted from stressful, life-changing events. Bring any unresolved conflicts to the attention of management.

Many storage facilities offer convenient online and automatic payment options. Most facility managers appreciate and value their guests. If there is a problem paying, contact management in advance to work out a solution.

Some storage facilities offer special amenities for their guests. All of the guests of Mars Mega Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility, are welcome to use the conference room and take advantage of all the amenities. Please be respectful to other guests, keep noise to a minimum, and don't abuse the privileges.

Mars Mega Storage, located in Paso Robles on California's Central Coast, is a state-of-the-art storage facility for all your storage needs including RVs, boats, autos, commercial, and residential storage, dump stations, and fully-stocked boat and vehicle wash areas. The highly secure facility features 17-ft steel walls, personal gate codes, security alarms, fire alarms, state-of-the-art cameras, and laser beams. More amenities include complimentary snacks in the conference room, clean restrooms, several choices of covered and indoor storage units, wide easy-access paved driveways, electrical power to units, and insulated units.

