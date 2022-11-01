TERI Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of $13.5 Million Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers

Momentum builds as the 20-Acre TERI Campus of Life moves into Phase 3 Construction

A celebratory groundbreaking event at the TERI Campus of Life marking the commencement of construction on the 21,384 sq. ft. Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers will be held November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am. The Campus, created to serve children and adults with special needs, is located at 555 Deer Springs Road in San Marcos, CA. Completion of the Centers is expected in late 2023.

Construction was green-lighted following the recent match of a $1 million challenge grant awarded by the Warren J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation earlier this year. A significant contribution from long-time TERI benefactors The Tom and Mary Tomlinson Family Foundation as well as the Bruce and Jody Hansen Family Trust, the Bornemann Family Foundation, and numerous individual gifts were instrumental in meeting the challenge.

"We're proud to serve as a catalyst and long-term TERI partner as they fulfill the vision of the new TERI Campus of Life," said Warren Magill, President of the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation. "The values of the Zable family legacy are reflected in TERI's innovative services within the special needs community. When we saw the results from our last $1 million challenge, we decided to support the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers' campaign in a similar way. The buildings will be community assets that expand services and encourage inclusivity in San Diego. Just visiting the Campus inspires you to be involved."

"This celebration represents and honors so many who continue to believe in our dream to provide a lifespan of services to the special needs community," said TERI CEO and Founder, Cheryl Kilmer. "The Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers will allow the children and adults we serve to embrace their natural creativity while experiencing joy, new levels of confidence, and healing."

As a special demonstration of TERI talent, five members of the TERI Players performing arts group will be on hand dressed as personalities they've played in previous live performances. These characters range from the Mayor of Munchkin Land and the Wicked Witch of the East to Frankenstein and the Cirque Unique Elephant. Inspired artwork by TERI students including ceramics, painting, and mosaics will be displayed. Two students will demonstrate their artistic gifts live during the event.

The Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers include art studios, galleries, a 208-seat theater, advanced music, recording and production facilities, classrooms, and lecture space. Construction will be managed by San Diego-based and female-owned Johnson & Jennings General Contracting (J&J).

"One of J&J's mantras is Building your Vision. As we commence this next phase of construction on Teri's Campus of Life, we mark the beginning of a collaborative partnership between TERI and J&J. We could not be more proud to bring this vision to life," said J&J CEO and President, Donna Vargo.

The groundbreaking event will be attended by TERI executive leadership, the TERI Board of Directors, San Diego District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, San Marcos Mayor, Rebecca Jones, Johnson & Jennings General Contracting President and CEO, Donna Vargo, and long-standing donors.

About TERI

Located in Oceanside and now also in San Marcos, CA, the TERI (Training, Education, Resource Institute) has provided highly specialized services and programs for individuals with special needs since 1980. This includes children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, brain trauma, severe behavioral disorders, dual diagnoses, and learning disabilities. The organization's 20-acre TERI Campus of Life, under construction in San Marcos, provides a variety of programs including two non-public schools, fine arts, music and performing arts, health and wellness, therapeutic equestrian, and much more. TERI now serves over 900 children and their families and employs more than 500 people. When complete, the Campus will dramatically expand access and serve 3 times TERI's current number of clients. The Campus is designed to be a unique multi-faceted destination for those individuals with special needs while offering dining, fitness, and entertainment options to the community.

