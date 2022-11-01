Submit Release
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Establishment of Sustainability Committee

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ATYMAYM is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has established a Sustainability Committee with immediate effect.

The Sustainability Committee will oversee the Company's strategy and activities related to sustainable development and social responsibility and is comprised of non-executive directors Kate Harcourt (Chair), Hussein Barma (Member) and Roger Davey (Member).

Following the implementation of the new Sustainability Committee, the composition of the other board committees has also been updated.

Revised Board Committee Composition

Audit & Financial Risk Committee:

· Chair Hussein Barma

· Members Roger Davey, Neil Gregson

Nomination & Governance Committee:

· Chair Neil Gregson

· Members Kate Harcourt, Stephen Scott

Physical Risk Committee:

· Chair Stephen Scott

· Members Roger Davey, Jesus Fernandez, Neil Gregson

Remuneration Committee:

· Chair Neil Gregson

· Members Kate Harcourt, Stephen Scott

Sustainability Committee:

· Chair Kate Harcourt

· Members Hussein Barma, Roger Davey

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK

Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6882

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

