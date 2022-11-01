Women Apparel Market to Reach US$ 1,165 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Increasing Preference for Trendy Apparels

The global women apparel market is majorly driven by the growing need for exclusive luxury and premium clothing owing to the increasing physical appearance.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global women apparel market size reached US$ 915 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,165 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during 2022-2027.

Women apparel is an umbrella term representing a wide range of clothing products that are worn by females. It includes coats, jackets, intimates, sleepwear, bottom wears, tops, dresses, and casuals as general apparel types. These garments or clothing are usually manufactured from synthetic, cellulosic fibers, leather, silk, and cotton materials. Women apparel provides optimal protection from the weather, upholds modesty, offers adornment, and enhances the self-confidence of an individual. Consequently, it is extensively worn by females as formal, casual, and ethnic wear for personal and fashion purposes. Currently, they are mainly available in different sizes, designs, and prices.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global women apparel market is majorly driven by the growing need for exclusive luxury and premium clothing owing to the increasing physical appearance and fashion consciousness. This is further influenced by the rising female population and the escalating demand for comfortable clothing in different styles, colors, and patterns. Moreover, evolving fashion trends and the introduction of occasion-appropriate female clothing products, such as shoes, and accessories, to offer an airport look during flights and workout appearance in gyms is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the extensive usage of e-commerce and online retail platforms by consumers, as they offer optimal convenience, quicker delivery, discount coupons, and simple access to payments and return policies, are propelling the women apparel market growth. Besides this, ongoing advertising and promotional activities, including celebrity endorsements, and the fueling usage of visual merchandizing and mass customization concepts are contributing to the market growth.

Women Apparel Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the women apparel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adidas AG

• Burberry Group Plc

• Dolce & Gabbana

• Forever21

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

• Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.

• Kering

• L Brands Inc.

• LVMH

• PVH Corp.

• Prada S.p.A.

• Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global women apparel market based on product type, season, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tops and Dresses

• Bottom Wear

• Innerwear and Sleepwear

• Coats, Jackets and Suits

• Ethnic Wear

• Others

Breakup by Season:

• Summer Wear

• Winter Wear

• All Season Wear

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Exclusive Stores

• Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

