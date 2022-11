Biobanking Market Expected to Reach $69.52 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.2%

Biobanking market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biobanking market was valued at $42.10 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $69.52 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Biobanking is a biorepository for receiving and storing biological specimens such as plant, animal, and microbe; which can be later used for supporting many types of contemporary research associated with genomics, healthcare research, medical care, and drug discovery. In addition, biobanking permits large-scale analysis for individuation of specific disease biomarkers, which will facilitate the development of personalized medicine. For promoting the health and well-being of the community, the need for proactive participation is necessary for medical institutions, especially community medical centers. Furthermore, several types of biobanks are currently established to support medical research, such as population biobanks and disease-oriented biobanks.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Leading players of the global biobanking market analyzed in the research include BioIVT & Elevating Science, Firalis S.A., Geneticist Inc., US Biolab Corporation, Inc., AMS biotechnology Ltd. (AMSBIO LLC), Cureline, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., CTI Biotech, Bay Biosciences LLC, and Boca Biolistics.

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

โ€ข Biobanking has been playing a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its role has been valuable in understanding disease patterns, taking preventative measures, and devising treatment protocols. This, in turn, would also help in developing vaccines.

โ€ข The regulatory bodies and governments across the world have been encouraging biobanks to take various initiatives. For example, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) encouraged 16 bio-repositories to gather, store, and maintain clinical samples such as oropharyngeal/nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, bronchoalveolar lavage, urine, blood, and stool of Covid-19 infected patients.

Based on specimen type, the blood products segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the solid tissue segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the therapeutic segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global biobanking market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the research segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข By specimen type, the blood products segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข By type of biobank, the disease oriented biobank was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข By ownership, the private organization segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.10% from 2021 to 2028.

โ€ข By application, the research segment contributed for nearly 6.70% of the global biobanking market in 2020.

โ€ข By end user, the pharma and biotech segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period.

โ€ข By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

