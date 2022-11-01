Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts recognized at PATA Awards 2022 for ‘Meals that Heal’

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Meals that Heal’, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign ideated by Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, secures the Gold Award for Corporate Social Responsibility Activities at the recently concluded PATA 2022 Awards ceremony. The annual global awards ceremony is aimed at recognizing and rewarding the best efforts and initiatives in marketing, creativity, and innovation within the Asia Pacific region for the hospitality and travel industry.

Launched in June 2021, spearheaded by Cinnamon Grand Colombo and Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, the initiative enables Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts' customers to be a part of the brand’s drive to provide the economically underprivileged with free meals. With every order placed via the ‘Flavours by Cinnamon’ delivery platform, customers can supplement their order value with a desired amount to be directed towards the initiative. From sourcing and preparation to packing and storage, the entire process of operations is conducted under strict guidelines of adherence to The Cinnamon Standard for Care and Cleanliness, which takes enhanced measures for hygiene and safety.

Kamal Munasinghe, Area Vice President of City Hotels at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts said, “Guided by one of our core values, which is to care for people and our communities, the ‘Meals that Heal’ project is one that we are immensely proud to initiate and continue. This is a long-term project that we look forward to continuing, and we thank our customers and guests for their continued support towards strengthening this initiative and helping bring a difference to the communities served.”

With over 10,000 meals having been served to date, ‘Meals that Heal’ has become an impactful commitment that has brought together partners and business units among John Keells Group closer to their community, and has resulted in opportunities for betterment, mental health protection, and hope for those they serve. The initiative will continue as a long-term project of the brand as the company looks to strengthen this initiative further, together with its customers and corporate partners. Customers who wish to assist in this initiative can do so by visiting the website Flavours By Cinnamon which is the brand’s delivery platform. The initiative has become yet another avenue for Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts to truly understand and give back to communities that have supported them. Moreover, this is the second time that the luxury hotel chain brand has been recognised by the PATA, having secured a Gold Award for Best Eco-Tourism Project in 2018.

About Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a diverse chain of hotels spanning Sri Lanka and the Maldives and a member of John Keells Holdings PLC, one of the largest listed conglomerates in Sri Lanka, with diverse interests in sectors ranging from Leisure, Transportation, Property, Consumer Food & Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology, Business Process Operations to Plantations.

This pioneering hotel chain was launched at The World Travel Market in London on 14 November 2005. Since its launch, it has come to represent a uniquely Cinnamon experience and has steadily risen to become the leading choice for travellers in Sri Lanka. The Cinnamon brand boasts a portfolio of vibrant and modern hotels, colourful and inspiring, unswervingly hospitable and committed to satisfying our patrons varied and discerning needs.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is the pinnacle of Sri Lankan hospitality through comfort, creativity, discovery, and inspired living. Each property is designed to highlight and complement the local environment, character, culture, and traditions of the area it serves. From Jungle cabanas to city luxury, water villas in the Maldives to beach chalets in Sri Lanka, each resort is designed to take you on a memorable journey into discovery. With three City properties in Colombo, eight Resort properties around Sri Lanka and four Resorts in the Maldives, and a host of new and exciting projects on the horizon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is your partner and faithful guide to ‘The Jewel of the Indian Ocean’ and its timeless and fascinating ‘Emerald Isle.’

