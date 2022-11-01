Bowel Management Systems Market worth USD 2.87 billion by the year 2030- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Bowel Management Systems Market INFO Global Bowel Management Systems Market SEG

Global bowel management systems market is estimated to reach over USD 2.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Bowel Management Systems Market By Product (Systems (Colostomy Bags, Irrigation Systems, Sacral Neuromodulation Systems And Others) And Accessories (Plugs, Catheters, Implants, Anal Sphincters, Stool Bags And Others)), Patient Type (Adult And Pediatric), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres And Home Care Settings)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The essential component of a bowel management system is a soft catheter inserted into the rectum to modify the state of dilute or semi-solid stool and provide containment. It benefits individuals with fecal incontinence and constipation and can also be utilized for people with spinal cord operations and other neurological problems. One of the significant factors accelerating the growth and demand of the bowel management systems market is the ease with which technologically improved bowel management solutions are available. The quickly expanding elderly and target patient populations are also fueling the expansion of the global market over the anticipated time. Additionally, the market is growing due to numerous advantageous reimbursement scenarios in industrialized nations and growing awareness of bowel control. Similarly, the dietetic imbalance brought on by eating unhealthy food boosts the market growth during the abovementioned forecast. Another essential aspect driving the development of the bowel management systems market is the rising knowledge of the goods' availability, which has led to the creation of new products and addresses numerous unmet demands.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Fecal incontinence (FI) is more common in women than men because vaginal delivery damages the anal sphincters. Additionally, both in males and females, the prevalence of FI rises with age. Thus, it is anticipated that the rise in the number of women with FI will fuel market expansion throughout the projection period. Furthermore, the development of the healthcare industry, the launch of technologically sophisticated products, and the increase in R&D efforts by prominent key players will all contribute to the bowel management systems market's growth throughout the projected year.

Challenges

Bowel management systems market growth will be restrained by a patient preference for non-invasive clinical management of Fi and discomfort associated with using bowel management devices, whereas disparities in bowel management product reimbursement in emerging markets and underreporting of Fi have the potential to pose growth challenges.

Regional Trends:

The North American bowel management systems market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. This is due to several variables, including the growing senior population and the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer. However, the American Cancer Society predicts that in 2019, 51,690 men and 49,730 women will receive a colon cancer diagnosis in the US. The prevalence of colon cancer has risen among younger people. Incidence rates of colon cancer increased from 1.0% to 2.4% yearly in adults 20 to 39 years old. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising intestinal management system adoption rates, elevated patient awareness, and widespread acceptance of produced products are major elements ensuring the region's dominance. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the bowel management systems market due to escalating demand for healthcare infrastructure, a surge in hospitals in developing countries, rapid R&D sector expansion, an increase in healthcare reforms, and industry-related technological advancements. The massive unsatisfied clinical needs and the pressing demand for better treatment are additional factors anticipated to drive the market.

Recent Developments:

• In March 2021, Vizient, Inc., the top healthcare performance improvement company in the United States, awarded an ostomy product contract to Coloplast, a global medical device manufacturer and market leader in private healthcare.

• In October 2019, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company that has created and is commercializing a novel implantable rechargeable sacral neuromodulation ("SNM") device, signed an exclusive agreement to sell the Axonics r-SNM System to Adult Pediatric Urology and Urogynecology ("ADPU"), based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Segmentation of Bowel Management Systems Market-

By Product-

• Systems

o Colostomy Bags

o Irrigation Systems

o Sacral Neuromodulation Systems

o Others

• Accessories

o Plugs

o Catheters

o Implants

o Anal Sphincters

o Stool Bags

o Others

By Patient Type-

• Adult

• Pediatric

By End User-

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Care Settings

By Region-

