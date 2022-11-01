Auto Injectors Market to Reach US$45.4 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Prevalence of Anaphylaxis is driving the growth of Auto Injectors Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Injectors Market size is estimated at $45.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. An auto-injector is a small pen-shaped device with a hypodermic needle that is used to administer a set dosage of medication to patients. The medicine is administered by placing the prefilled syringe hypodermic needle in the appropriate injection site and pressing a button. The optimal route of administration is intramuscular, but the location of injection is normally determined by the nature of the medication to be administered. Epinephrine auto-injectors are often used for people who are at risk of anaphylaxis. In the military, auto-injectors are often used to shield personnel from chemical weapons agents. The rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) is driving the Auto Injectors industry. According to a report released in February 2019 in the journal Neurology by the National MS Society, almost 1 million adults in the United States had MS in 2017. The majority of these auto-injector systems are prefilled, spring-loaded prefilled syringes, hypodermic needle that are used to treat severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Auto-Injectors are simple to use and are designed for patients or other caretakers or staff to administer themselves at home through various route of administration like Intramuscular and Subcutaneous.

Key Takeaways

Owing to new formulations and drug delivery systems, as well as innovation and advances in the biological drugs, the demand for Auto Injectors is growing thereby, driving the market growth.

Geographically, North America Auto Injectors Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 owing to the involvement of potential players who are developing innovative products, advances in medical device technology, high investments in R&D and support of government. In the final report, the scope of the Auto Injectors Market for various regions will be given.

The Auto Injectors Industry is expanding owing to enhanced R&D efforts by companies to develop quick, cost-effective, and new technology-based auto injectors for the treatment of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

The factors driving the growth of the Auto Injectors Industry globally are rising self-medication activities, the demand for tailored drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic diseases, and government reimbursements and marketing approvals for auto-injectors.

Segmental Analysis:

Auto Injectors Market Segment Analysis By Type: Based on Type, Auto Injectors Market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable – Prefilled Auto Injectors and Empty Auto Injectors. Disposable accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing towards increased patient awareness and propensity toward self-administration, growing demand for auto-injectors due to rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and other emergency conditions, hypodermic needle, and easy-to-use disposable auto-injectors. Reusable segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as it minimizes both manufacturers and patient’s storage and waste footprints, lowering environmental effects thereby, driving the Auto Injectors Industry.

Auto Injectors Market Segment Analysis – Application: Based on Application, Auto Injectors Market is segmented into Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases. Rheumatoid Arthritis accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. In 2019, the demand for auto injectors was dominated by rheumatoid arthritis. The high prevalence of this category accounts for large share. According to the CDC, arthritis, RA, gout, lupus, and fibromyalgia affect an estimated 43.7 million people (22.7 percent of the total population) in the United States each year. The demand is growing due to an increase in the occurrence of anaphylactic shock, as well as government support for allowing the instrument to be sold in different locations, resulting in Auto Injectors Industry growth. Multiple Sclerosis segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Auto Injectors Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Based on Geography, North America Auto Injectors Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020 owing towards the rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and food allergies, as well as rapid technical advances in the healthcare field in this region. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 5.6 million children in the United States had food allergies in 2018, with less than half having access to an epinephrine hypodermic needle auto-injector prescription. Milk, peanut butter, and shellfish are the most common food allergies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 26 million people in the United States suffered from allergies, and an estimated 400,000 people in the United States and 2.5 million people worldwide suffered from multiple sclerosis in 2015, with over 400 new cases of multiple sclerosis being found per week in the United States, according to Healthline Networks, is accelerating Auto Injectors Industry expansion across the region.

