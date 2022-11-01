RFID in Healthcare Market worth USD 17.30 Billion by the year 2030- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

RFID in Healthcare Market INFO RFID in Healthcare Market SEG

Global RFID in healthcare market is estimated to reach over USD 17.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period

Prominent Players in the RFID in Healthcare Market: Logi-Tag Systems, Cardinal Health, LLC, Terso Solutions, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd, CenTrak, Tagsys, Zebra Technologies Corporation ” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global RFID in healthcare market is estimated to reach over USD 17.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1419

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology employs radio waves to transmit data using RFID tags typically attached to objects to track and identify people. They are primarily employed in applications like patient tracking, asset tracking, and blood tracking. In both developed and developing economies, RFID technology is increasingly used to track assets and patients in the healthcare sector. As fake medications become more common, RFID technology will become more popular for drug detection and screening. The use of this technology might lessen waste and avoidance of unnecessary expenses.

Additionally, research and development efforts are anticipated to be prominent in creating novel technologies to support the use of RFID. One of the primary factors driving radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) in the healthcare market is the increased use of automated procedures in hospitals and pharmacies, along with increased demand for RFID in pharmacies, hospitals, and biotech firms. Other important considerations include rising automatic process adoption in hospitals and pharmacies and rising public desire for more affordable and quality pharmaceuticals. Additionally, radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) would have new opportunities throughout the predicted period due to increasing demand from developing countries and greater R&D in the healthcare sector.

Prominent Players in the RFID in Healthcare Market:

Logi-Tag Systems

Cardinal Health, LLC

Terso Solutions

Hurst Green Plastics Ltd

CenTrak, Tagsys

Zebra Technologies Corporation Impinj, Inc.

MetraTec GmbH

Palex Medical SA

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market will increase faster than average throughout the forecast period because of the spike in demand for RFID systems from hospitals, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms, medical device makers, and other life sciences firms looking to reduce inventory costs. Organizations can manage their stock and avoid instances when inventory and stockouts are oversupplied. They also make real-time data management possible to stop theft and loss of inventory. Better inventory management is made possible by systems with RFID functionality, which increases operational effectiveness.

Challenges

The higher installation costs of RFID systems in healthcare and system interoperability are two factors that would likely restrain the growth of the healthcare RFID industry. Any industry adopting RFID must invest significantly in readers, tags, software, electricity, and operating replacement services. The cost of an RFID solution is increased by extra features like IoT connection, system accuracy testing, and training fees.

Regional Trends:

The North American RFID in the healthcare market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly due to the region's increased use of automated processes in hospitals and pharmacies, as well as the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Using active RFID tags and the availability of reliable healthcare infrastructure will bode well for regional expansion. RFID technology will gain momentum in the US as it improves hospital care services. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the RFID in the healthcare market due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in the industry, and regional market trends. Due to the increased government emphasis on implementing breakthrough technologies and the best treatment options from developed countries, countries like China and India are also advancing the fastest.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1419

Recent Developments:

• In August 2021, cost-effective RFID labels into the healthcare market by SATO and Xerafy. Through its selection of RFID-enabled printers, it might offer asset management transparency and real-time traceability.

• In February 2021, Impinj announced the shipment of approximately 50 billion tag chips and 3 million reader ICs and readers. RAIN RFID, according to the business, will assist raise inventory, labor efficiency, and omnichannel functioning.

Segmentation of RFID in the Healthcare Market-

By Product-

• Systems & Software

• Tags

By Application-

• Asset Tracking

• Patient Tracking

• Pharmaceutical Tracking

• Blood Tracking

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1419