Recombinant Vaccines Market worth $12.68 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 13.7% - IndustryARC

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Leading to COVID 19, Hepatitis-B and Other Diseases is a Major Factor Driving the Recombinant Vaccines Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recombinant Vaccines Market size was estimated at $12.68 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Initially, vaccinations were made on a trial-and-error basis, depending on pathogen attenuation or inactivation. Currently, the advent of advance technology such as Genetic engineering, genomics, and recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology have revolutionized vaccine production thereby bringing safe and effective vaccines to market. The demand for recombinant vaccines is being driven by rising disease incidence and emerging technologies. The rise in diseases caused by bacteria or viruses, such as coronavirus, swine flu, malaria, HPV, and other diseases, has increased vaccination demand and led to the eradication of diseases like polio in a few countries. Moreover, with technological advancements, new vaccines are being developed that are more effective than traditional vaccines and have negative side effects are the major factor predicted to drive the market growth. However, factors such time taken to develop a vaccine along the high cost associated with each vaccine dose are restricting market development during the forecast period 2021-2026

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America region held 42.2% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population, growing disease incident and increasing health concerns.

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases such as HPV and Hepatitis B along with Covid-19 is a major driving force for the Recombinant Vaccines Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Recombinant Vaccines Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Recombinant Vaccines Market Segment Analysis- By Type: By Type, the global market can be classified into subunit and live attenuated. Recombinant subunit segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The recombinant subunit vaccines only comprise of the recombinant protein but not the infectious virus, as a result it protects against viral diseases. The advent of recombinant subunit vaccines has provided manufacturers with new options for combating viral antigens. Owing to their efficacy in preventing HPV, Hepatitis B, Corvid 19 and other diseases, subunit vaccines market share is increasing in terms of sales all over the world.

Recombinant Vaccines Market Segment Analysis - By Disease Indication: Based on disease indication, the global market can be segmented into Covid-19, human papillomavirus, hepatitis B, rotavirus, herpes zoster, meningococcal B, and others. HPV vaccines in the disease indication segment account for the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. However, Covid 19 vaccine is set to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the growing incidence and prevalence of the disease. Both COVISHIELD™ (manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd) and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (manufactured by AstraZeneca) are ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 Corona Virus Vaccines (Recombinant vaccine). Moreover, increased awareness among individuals about immunization benefits is further poised to increase the sales of the vaccines during the forecast period.

Recombinant Vaccines Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Based on geography, North America dominated the Recombinant Vaccines Market with a region share of 42.2% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC. Increased demand of advanced treatment, rising cases of infectious disease, and increasing health concerns are the major factor propelling the growth in this region. Moreover, the presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that invest heavily on the research along with the easy availability of technologically advanced molecular & genetic engineering instruments in this region is predicted to drive the market growth in this region. However, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing population and rising demand for a better healthcare structure during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the recombinant vaccines industry are -

1. GlaxoSmithKline

2. Sanofi

3. Novartis AG

4. Pfizer Inc.

5. Bharat Biotech

