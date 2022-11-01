Standard Lithium Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patents Covering DLE Process for Recovering Lithium From Brines

Successful Update for Company’s Lithium Extraction Patents

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative pre-commercial lithium company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued Notices of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s first two U.S. patent applications; serial no.16/410,523 and serial no. 16/224/463, both titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines”, a novel and proprietary technique for continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines.



These U.S. patent applications are two of the three pending U.S. patent applications for elements of Standard Lithium’s innovative DLE processes. A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and a determination that a patent should be granted from the application. Standard Lithium anticipates the issue of the formal registration of these patents in the coming months.

Dr. Andy Robinson, President of Standard Lithium commented, “The successful Notice of Allowance from the USPTO provides continued affirmation of the Company’s lithium extraction technology and allows Standard Lithium to continue advancing its first commercial lithium extraction project with even greater certainty of intellectual property rights.”

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is an innovative lithium company moving rapidly towards commercialization. The Company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the design of its first commercial lithium project, intended to be constructed on 150,000 acres of existing permitted brine operations. The Company operates its first-of-a-kind industrial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) demonstration plant at Lanxess’s south plant facility in southern Arkansas. The demonstration plant utilizes the Company’s DLE technology to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess’s tail brine. The demonstration plant is being used for definitive feasibility and commercial engineering design studies. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The Company is also pursuing the development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwest Arkansas, referred to as the South West Arkansas Lithium Project, and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is jointly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SLI”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at https:// www.standardlithium.com .

