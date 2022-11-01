Global Apparel And Leather Products Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2022”, the apparel and leather products market size is predicted to reach a value of $870.37 billion in 2021 to $959.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The apparel and leather products market is expected to grow to $1253.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.90%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the global apparel and leather products market grow.

Key Trends In The Apparel And Leather Products Market

Farm machinery manufacturers are offering driverless tractors and robots to individual farmers and corporate farming companies. Driverless tractors and robots automate the weeding and harvesting process, as the major trends witnessed in the global apparel and leather products market.

Overview Of The Apparel And Leather Products Market

The apparel and leather products market consists of sales of apparel and leather products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce apparel, leather and related products. Apparel producers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment. The apparel manufacturing industry includes entities manufacturing full lines of ready-to-wear apparel and custom apparel: apparel contractors, performing cutting or sewing operations on materials owned by others, jobbers, performing entrepreneurial functions involved in apparel manufacturing, tailors, manufacturing custom garments for individual clients, and entities that combine knitting with the production of complete garments, but excluding producers of knitting fabric not combined with the produce of complete garments. Leather and allied product producers transform hides into leather by tanning or curing and fabricating the leather into products for final consumption, and/or produce similar products from other materials, including products (except apparel) made from ""leather substitutes” such as rubber, plastics, or textiles. Rubber footwear, textile luggage, and plastics purses or wallets are examples of ""leather substitute"" products included in this market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Apparel And Leather Products Market Segments

• By Type: Leather And Allied Products, Apparel

• By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Offline Sales

• By End User Sex: Men, Women, Kids

• By Geography: The global apparel and leather products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nike Inc., Christian Dior SE, Adidas AG, Kering SA, VF Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Puma SE, Tapestry Inc, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.

