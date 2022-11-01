Food Enzymes Market worth USD 2.30 billion by the year 2030- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Food Enzymes Market INFOgraph Food Enzymes Market Seg

Global food enzymes market is estimated to reach over USD 2.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period.

Prominent Players in the Food Enzymes Market: DuPont, Associated British Foods plc., DSM, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Kerry Group, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd., Biocatalysts Ltd.,” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Food Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrase (Amylase, Cellulase, Lactase, Pectinase And Other Carbohydrases), Proteases, Lipases, Polymerase & Nuclease And Other Types, Source (Microorganisms, Plants And Animals), Application (Food (Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Nutraceuticals And Other Food Products) And Beverages (Juices, Brewing And Other Beverages)), Form (Lyophilized Powder, Liquid And Other Formulations)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2030."

Food enzymes are biocatalysts that help nutrients, including lipids, proteins, carbs, and vitamins, transform into more easily digestible forms. The preservation, coagulation, and tenderization of baked goods, drinks, and dairy items are accomplished using enzymes like amylase, protease and lipase. They are primarily produced by fermenting items made from animals, plants and microbes like yeast, which help to improve the flavor, texture, and aroma of the final goods. The nutritious value of the meal is increased by these sources, which also give various edible products attractive fragrances. The main drivers of the market's expansion include a booming food processing sector and rising consumer interest in nutritional goods. Demand for high-quality foods & and beverages nutrient-dense is rising. The consumer shift toward natural, organic, and chemical-free foods has also slowed the uptake of food enzymes.

Additionally, the market expansion is aided by the increased demand for frozen and processed food goods. Due to their changing lives and hectic schedules, consumers are increasingly choosing convenience and on-the-go food options. In addition, primary research and development (R&D) projects aimed at reducing waste and improving food security and safety are fueling the market's expansion.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Enzymes Market:

DuPont

Associated British Foods plc.

DSM

Novozymes

Chr. Hansen

Kerry Group

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Puratos Group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

ENMEX, S.A. de C.V.

Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited

Aumgene Biosciences

Creative Enzymes

SUNSON Industry Group Co., Ltd.

AUM Enzymes

Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market is expanding significantly due to biotechnology developments that have improved enzyme production. Modern biotechnology has already developed methods that make it possible to create microbial hosts that are reliable and effective in being used to produce different enzymes. The major producers of food enzymes are concentrating on technological development to take advantage of the rising demand from various food industry sectors. The market's expansion is also fueled by the enhancement of product quality made possible by these enzymes.

Challenges

The use of food enzymes as processing ingredients in the food business has caused the safety regulatory framework for that industry to develop and upgrade continuously. Enzymes fall under food additives and food processing aids regarding food law. Food enzymes must be classified since pre-market approval, which includes safety review, is only required for additives in some nations. Additionally, different countries and regions have different definitions for additives and processing aids, which leads to regulatory uncertainty that hinders market expansion.

Regional Trends:

The North American food enzymes market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. This is due to various causes, including the rise in customer demand for nutritious processed foods and the general growth of the food and beverage industry. But because American customers are calorie-mindful, low-fat and low-calorie foods are well-liked in the country. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the food enzymes market because of the minimal cost of raw materials and regulatory requirements. Particularly in China, India, and Thailand, the Asia-Pacific area has a long history of food processing. This region's high demand for fermented foods and drinks has created a sizable consumer base for use in baking and food processing. In comparison to other regions, these same nations also enjoy attractive tariffs on food ingredients, which has created favourable circumstances for the growth of the food enzyme market in the Asia-Pacific region. India offers one of the best prospects for expansion thanks to its low import taxes and plentiful supply of raw materials.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2021, Nurcia, a dairy enzyme that naturally uses the lactose found in milk, was introduced in the United States by International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. The enzyme aids in the natural production of a higher yield of prebiotic galactooligosaccharides (GOS) fibers, which assist in managing lactose intolerance and optimizing fiber intake.

• In April 2021, expanding its line of dairy protein enzymes that are Kosher and Halal-approved, Biocatalysts Ltd. announced the release of a new dairy enzyme called Promod 517MDP (P517MDP).

Segmentation of Food Enzymes Market-

By Type-

• Carbohydrase

o Amylase

o Cellulase

o Lactase

o Pectinase

o Other Carbohydrases

• Proteases

• Lipases

• Polymerase & Nuclease

• Other Types

By Source-

• Microorganism

• Plant

• Animal

By Application-

• Food

o Meat Products

o Bakery & Confectionery Products

o Dairy Products

o Nutraceuticals

o Other Food Products

• Beverages

o Juices

o Brewing

o Other Beverages

By Form-

• Lyophilized powder

• Liquid

• Other formulations

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

