Global Deltamethrin Market to reach USD 511 million by 2028
North America is the largest market for Deltamethrin in terms of revenue, according to recent data.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deltamethrin is a pyrethroid ester insecticide widely used to produce long-lasting insecticide nets in controlling malaria vectors. Deltamethrin is constructive against insect nets which include orthoptera, aphids, psylla, Heteroptera, Lepidoptera, and Diptera. Moreover, Deltamethrin is commonly used in agriculture to protect crops from insects and increase production.
Our recent study showed that the global deltamethrin market has a total revenue of 383 M USD back in 2017 and increased to 404 M USD in 2022. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the value of deltamethrin markets can be 511 M USD by 2028. The CAGR of deltamethrin is 3% from 2022 to 2028.
North America was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 34% in 2017 and 33% in 2021, a decrease of 1%. In 2021, the Asia Pacific market share was 31%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.
The top three companies are Bayer Crop Science, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, and Gharda Chemicals, with a revenue market share of 72%, 3%, and 2% in 2021.
Other players include:
>Nanjing Red Sun
>Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical
>Meghmani
>Bharat Group
>Sinon Chemical (China)
Market segmentation by types:
>Deltamethrin EC
>Deltamethrin WP
>Deltamethrin SC
>Deltamethrin ULV
Market segmentation by applications:
>Agricultural Use
>Public and Household
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-deltamethrin-market-outlook-2022
Related Report Categories:
1. Chemical Market Research
2. Agrochemical Market Research
For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn