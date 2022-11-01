Cannabis Inhaler Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Cannabis Inhaler Market Info Cannabis Inhaler Market seg

Global Cannabis inhaler market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Cannabis Inhaler Market: CBD Luxe, Fairwinds cannabis, H and T presspart manufacturing LTD., Koi CBD,MUV, Vectura Group plc

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cannabis Inhaler Market By Application (Asthma Segment, Wheezing, Tightness In The Chest And Others)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Natural substances called cannabinoids are present in Cannabis sativa plants. Aside from the health risks of cannabis use, these cannabinoids may be beneficial for treating respiratory conditions, including asthma and COPD, in small, carefully controlled doses. This is because of the bronchodilation properties of this psychoactive drug. Cannabis and terpene mist is released from inhalers that resemble asthma inhalers. These compounds are inhaled directly into the lungs' alveoli, where they circulate throughout the body via the bloodstream. Due to this and the therapeutic advantages of cannabis, medical applications for these inhalers are being investigated and developed, fueling the market's expansion. Long-term demand for these inhalers is anticipated to increase as medical usage of psychoactive substances becomes more widely accepted. This helps a variety of leisure applications. Cannabis vaporizers are a more secure, healthy, and risk-free alternative to cigarettes. Vaporizing provides a more pleasant experience than smoking, and many medical experts recommend it as one of the safest methods to consume cannabis. This would promote the expansion of the marijuana vape market on a global scale. Additionally, because it avoids the toxins, carcinogens, and respiratory irritants that occur with smoking, users choose to consume cannabis through a vaporizer instead of smoking. This factor increases the demand for cannabis vaporizers on the market. Portable cannabis vaporizers are readily available at reasonable prices, simple to use, and pocket-friendly, all of which contribute to the market expansion for these devices.

Prominent Players in the Cannabis Inhaler Market:

CBD Luxe

Fairwinds cannabis

H and T presspart manufacturing LTD.

Koi CBD

MUV

Vectura Group plc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more and more cannabis vaping products are being obtained on the black market, which is connected to severe lung and pulmonary ailments. The Canadian Centre is making increased awareness-raising initiatives on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Health Canada regarding fatal severe pulmonary diseases. These findings impact the market expansion for cannabis vaporizers and are connected to vaping goods for cannabis. The popularity of vaporization is also expected to influence market dynamics in the coming years because many patients are now looking for alternatives to smoking. Devices that vape medical cannabis are in greater demand as they become more dependable, inexpensive, and portable.

Challenges:

The cannabis inhaler market's profit margins may be restricted by the lack of knowledge regarding the long-term safety of cannabis used medicinally. The COVID-19 epidemic was also a severe setback for the cannabis inhaler market since there was a supply of counterfeit medications, which undermined public confidence in the medical field and affected sales of cannabis inhalers.

Regional Trends:

The North American cannabis inhaler market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. Cannabis is illegal because it might have lingering effects like an addiction if it is not adequately controlled. According to federal law, it is still prohibited to buy and use cannabis in the US. On a state level, 36 US states have passed laws permitting the use of cannabis for medical and recreational services in a setting with strict guidelines. This is a critical step toward giving cannabis legal status, putting the North American market for cannabis inhalers at the forefront. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the cannabis inhaler market. In the UK, Germany, and Cyprus, where marijuana is legal under prescription, only licensed medical practitioners may authorize a patient to get cannabis. This guarantees patient security and makes it easier to pinpoint those who must face legal repercussions for cannabis sales. While nations such as Sweden, Latvia, Belgium, and others have outlawed this substance, making it unlawful to import, buy, or sell cannabis lawfully. This variation shows how marijuana is still not widely acknowledged in Europe. The second-largest market for cannabis inhalers is Europe; however, other European countries have stringent laws and rules.

Recent Developments:

• In July 2021, IQC, a brand-new vaporizer from DaVinci, was introduced. The product has superior temperature management, app connectivity, a changeable battery, and USB Type-C charging, which enables quick charging and phone recharging while the user is on the go.

• In March 2021, the newest member of the PAX Era family of cannabis vaporizers, Era Life, has officially been released by PAX Labs.

Segmentation of Cannabis Inhaler Market-

By Application-

• Asthma Segment

• Wheezing

• Tightness in Chest

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

