Drug Screening Market Share, Sales Channels and Overview Till 2028
Drug screening market growth is driven by development and adoption of new methods as well as devices for drug screeningNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners recently added the "Drug Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Analytical Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables); Sample Type (Breath, Hair, Oral Fluid, Urine, Others); End User (Drug Testing Laboratories, Drug Treatment Centers, Pain Management Centers, Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals, Others)" research report which has a detailed scenario analysis of market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast for the period 2021-2028. Analysis of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted export-import, demand, and industry trends and is expected to have economic effects on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and an overview of the market scenario after COVID-19.
Drug screening is a technical process, performed for analyzing specimens such as hair, urine, oral fluids, breath and other samples. Drug screening aids in detection of drug or a chemical compound in the body. This process is applied in hospitals, drug testing centers, pain management centers as well as law enforcement agencies. Drug screening tests are also performed by companies and organizations on employees and athletes to check for drug abuse.
Leading Companies:
- Abbott
- Omega Laboratories, Inc.
- Roche Monitoring Services.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Premier Biotech, Inc.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Psychemedics Corporation
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DRUG SCREENING MARKET
COVID-19 has ended in significant disruptions to businesses and commercial activities globally. Restrictions and lockdowns were also imposed in travel, business operations, public gatherings, and shelter-in-place orders, all of which have further impacted market growth. However, it is expected to have a short-term negative influence on the drug screening market due to the limited or non-availability of medical departments or treatment centers, harm-reducing service providers, and the fear of infection transmission. In addition, various authorities worldwide provided guidelines to postpone or delay non-essential medical and surgical systems to reduce the strain on the healthcare system and decrease disease transmission.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Based on product type, the market is segmented as analytical instruments, rapid testing devices and consumables.
- On the basis of sample, the global drug screening market is segmented into breath, hair, oral fluid, urine and others.
- Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, hospitals, individuals and others
