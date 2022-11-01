Carper Announces New EPW Chief Counsel, Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today announced two Democratic staff changes on the committee. Alexandra Teitz will serve as Chief Counsel, while Jake Abbott will take over as Communications Director.

Alexandra Teitz currently serves as a Principal at AT Strategies, LLC, where she provides policy and legal advice and services to environmental NGOs, focusing on climate, air, and energy issues in the executive branch and Congress. From 2014 to 2017, Alexandra was an appointee in the Obama Administration, serving as Counselor to the Director of the Bureau of Land Management within the Department of Interior, where she worked on climate and regulatory matters, including leading the team that drafted the BLM Methane and Waste Prevention Rule.

From 2009 through 2014, Alexandra was Senior Counsel, and subsequently Chief Counsel, for Energy and Environment at the House Energy and Commerce Committee under Chairman/Ranking Member Henry Waxman, where she co-led the team that drafted the Waxman-Markey bill. Earlier, she served as Senior Environmental Counsel to the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, also under Congressman Waxman’s leadership, and as an air attorney in the U.S. EPA’s Office of General Counsel.

Alexandra is a graduate of Oberlin College, Yale University School of the Environment, and the University of California Boalt Hall School of Law.

Jake Abbott currently serves as Chairman Carper’s Deputy Communications Director on the EPW Committee. From 2017 to 2020, Jake served in the U.S. House of Representatives, working for Congresswoman Linda Sánchez in a variety of roles, including as Press Secretary. Prior to his service in Congress, Jake worked as an organizer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Jake is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University.

