Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,905 in the last 365 days.

Carper Announces New EPW Chief Counsel, Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today announced two Democratic staff changes on the committee. Alexandra Teitz will serve as Chief Counsel, while Jake Abbott will take over as Communications Director.

Alexandra Teitz currently serves as a Principal at AT Strategies, LLC, where she provides policy and legal advice and services to environmental NGOs, focusing on climate, air, and energy issues in the executive branch and Congress. From 2014 to 2017, Alexandra was an appointee in the Obama Administration, serving as Counselor to the Director of the Bureau of Land Management within the Department of Interior, where she worked on climate and regulatory matters, including leading the team that drafted the BLM Methane and Waste Prevention Rule.

From 2009 through 2014, Alexandra was Senior Counsel, and subsequently Chief Counsel, for Energy and Environment at the House Energy and Commerce Committee under Chairman/Ranking Member Henry Waxman, where she co-led the team that drafted the Waxman-Markey bill. Earlier, she served as Senior Environmental Counsel to the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, also under Congressman Waxman’s leadership, and as an air attorney in the U.S. EPA’s Office of General Counsel.

Alexandra is a graduate of Oberlin College, Yale University School of the Environment, and the University of California Boalt Hall School of Law.

Jake Abbott currently serves as Chairman Carper’s Deputy Communications Director on the EPW Committee. From 2017 to 2020, Jake served in the U.S. House of Representatives, working for Congresswoman Linda Sánchez in a variety of roles, including as Press Secretary. Prior to his service in Congress, Jake worked as an organizer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Jake is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University.

###

You just read:

Carper Announces New EPW Chief Counsel, Communications Director

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.