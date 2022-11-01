CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KSS, OPEN and ARGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Kohl's Corporation KSS

KSS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 20, 2020 - May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kohl's Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Opendoor Technologies Incorporated OPEN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo common stock between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (ii) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; and (iii) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

