Learn from Business Leaders About the Future of Blockchain, the Metaverse and AI at ADAPT 2022

Virtual conference ADAPT International Convention 2022 will take place on 13 and 14 December and has 32 confirmed speakers and more than 30 partners from around the globe. Last year's event reached more than 475,000 viewers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtual conference ADAPT International Convention 2022 will take place on 13 and 14 December and has 32 confirmed speakers and more than 30 partners from around the globe. Last year's event reached more than 475,000 viewers.

ADAPT is the world's largest virtual technology and entrepreneurship conference and the first of its kind in Asia. ADAPT has been created to help entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals access the best and most inspiring speakers and content on technology, entrepreneurship, and personal growth.

Speakers, partners and sponsors for ADAPT 2022 will be announced soon. In recent years, ADAPT presented speakers from brands of long-standing success like Coca-Cola, Salesforce, PWC, Unilever, JD.com, iClick, Savills, XiaoE-tech, SinoVision, CNN, IMI, CMC Markets.

Previous partners and sponsors have included Baidu, ESXIM, Asia PropTech, MDEC, MIPEAC, MyKey, Xiao E-tech, Habitat information, OrangeTee, Geocon, Matterport. 2021 media partners included JD.com, AFN Daily, Investment Migration Insider, Shanghai Services Federation Fintech Professional Committee, Wealth Magazine, SinoVision, and New Channel.

Juwai IQI Co-Founder and Group CEO Kashif Ansari said:

"The world's largest virtual technology and entrepreneurship conference is back! The event is led by an eager team passionate about driving innovation and growth throughout this region.

"ADAPT 2022 aims to go in-depth on the most compelling trends, data and insights around the metaverse, AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency.

"We are putting together sessions featuring some amazing speakers: thought leaders sharing their knowledge about technology-driven innovation and the strategies deployed at world-leading companies like Meta."

ABOUT JUWAI IQI

It is our belief that business, values and results are inseparable. Values inspire trust, trust builds relationships and relationships drive growth.

Juwai IQI is Asia's global real estate technology group that powers property transactions and ownership locally and globally. Juwai IQI transacted more than 31,000 properties in 2021 and advertises US$4 trillion of property from 111 countries. We generate 12.9 million monthly consumer engagements.

The company offers real estate marketers an end-to-end marketing and sales solution that integrates its super-app, its IQI global network of more than 27,000 real estate agents, and its online property marketplaces, Juwai.com (global property portal available in Chinese) and Juwai.asia (Asia wide portal for global real estate). Follow Juwai IQI on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and visit https://www.juwaiiqi.com/.

Media Contact

Tracey Ow, Adapt Convention, by Juwai IQI, +60122996155, contact@adaptconvention.com

SOURCE Adapt Convention, by Juwai IQI