Helo Corp Launches BioSense Health Band Leveraging Blockchain So Wearers Can Own Their Data

OKINAWA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Helo Corp. HLOC ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of data-driven wellness and a partner in the Digital Health Sharing Economy, announced the launch of its BioSense health bandTM at a product launch event in Okinawa, Japan.

"We were excited to introduce our new BioSense health band at an event yesterday in Okinawa, Japan, a region known for wellness and longevity and consistent with our mission for our wearers," said Fabio Galdi, Chief Technology Officer. "BioSense is our latest wearable innovation, representing multiple years of development by our technology team. This sensor loaded, thin wearable health band senses and secures the wearer's health and wellness data. An embedded, proprietary secure element in each BioSense signs wearer data so that it can be validated prior to storage in a decentralized network. BioSense is also the world's first and only Proof-of-SensingTM wearable device that enables users to own and monetize their shared data."

The BioSense health band is Helo's latest feature-rich wearable device, which Helo believes has the most sensors per millimeter thickness of any wearable on the market today. It offers all the features expected in a device of this class, plus SpO2, body temperature, REM sleep monitoring, as well as on-demand ECG/EKG, AI analysis of AFib, and for wearer convenience, it is NFC payment enabled.

"Although we face competition from Apple, Google'sFitBit, Samsung, Xiaomi and others, with the launch of BioSense, Helo has established a unique competitive edge around wearer data ownership. BioSense is Helo's first device that can enable wearers to own their health and wellness data and its value," said Sean McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate strong demand for BioSense which will be available to ship in November," continued McVeigh.

Helo Corp. HLOC is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of data-driven wellness and a contributor to the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo wearables and other devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters.

