Digital Transformation - Levio Acquires Indellient and Continues Its Sustained Growth in North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Levio, a leader in digital transformation, announces today the acquisition of Indellient, a consulting firm based in the Greater Toronto Area with 20 years of experience in the architecture, execution, and management of large digital transformation projects. This acquisition is part of Levio's strategic growth plan and brings the firm one step closer to becoming best-in-class as a North American digital transformation service provider.

Already positioned as a leading digital transformation consulting firm in Quebec and after several client successes in Ontario, the Maritimes, and the United States, this strategic acquisition strengthens Levio's positioning, particularly in the financial services sector. Indellient is a North American leader in designing, developing and implementing cloud solutions that support major client transformations in areas that include real-time payments, machine learning and fraud detection.

Indellient's team provides a solid basis for accelerating Levio's growth across North America, thanks to an experienced team, a reliable local presence in the Greater Toronto Area and the addition of a hundred people with wide-ranging expertise in cloud computing, DevOps, software engineering, data analytics and project management.

Adam Caromicoli, Indellient's Founding President, and his management team are joining Levio's management team.

This transaction follows Levio's June 2022 acquisition of Binary Star. Based in Charlottetown, PEI, Binary Star added an expertise centre in the Maritimes as well as multiple client relationships in the United States and Eastern Canada. Combining Levio's pre-existing team that serves US and Ontario clients with the Binary Star and Indellient teams will accelerate Levio's growth across North America.

Since its foundation, Levio has experienced significant growth including ten (10) acquisitions and the opening of offices in Canada, the United States, India and Morocco.

Quotes

"We are very proud to join Levio's family, which offers an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our team's growth and success. Our corporate cultures and values align well, while our solution offerings, skill sets, and geography are complementary."

-Adam Caromicoli, Indellient's President

"This acquisition is part of our strategic growth plan and brings us one step closer to becoming a North American digital transformation best-in-class. It adds credible local presence in the largest Canadian market, English-speaking experts supporting North American growth, and a unique positioning in the emerging field of real-time payments."

-François Dion, Levio's President

About Levio

Levio is a digital native consulting firm providing services covering all aspects of digital transformation, from business strategies to information technologies (IT), to organizational management.

The firm specializes in supporting its institutional and corporate clients when implementing digital transformation programs or mega-projects. For over 8 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability. Levio now comprises nearly 2 000 consultants in its 11 offices in Canada, the United States, India and Morocco.

Facebook @levioconseils

Instagram @Levio_conseils

LinkedIn @levio

SOURCE Levio