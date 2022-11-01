Valaris Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Valaris Limited VAL ("Valaris" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2022 results.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, "During the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong operational performance while remaining focused on providing safe, reliable, and efficient operations. We are pleased to once again be recognized by our customers as the No. 1 offshore driller in total satisfaction in the leading independent survey covering offshore drillers. We remain disciplined in our approach to fleet management and recently executed an agreement on a value-accretive rig sale, which will position us to redeploy capital on opportunities with more attractive return profiles."

Dibowitz added, "The fundamental outlook for our industry remains constructive. A lack of investment in new sources of production over the past several years has contributed to a tight supply picture that has been exacerbated by geopolitical instability and an increased focus on energy security. We believe that the outlook for commodity supply and demand, and the significant reduction in excess rig capacity over the past several years, lay the foundation for a sustained upcycle. We retain significant operational leverage to the improving market through our high-quality stacked fleet and will continue to exercise our operational leverage in a disciplined manner to help maximize future earnings and free cash flow."

Financial and Operational Highlights

Increased quarterly operating income by $77 million primarily due to the reactivation of four floaters earlier in the year;

Delivered revenue efficiency of 96% in the third quarter and 97% year to date;

Rated the No. 1 offshore driller in EnergyPoint Research's 2022 customer satisfaction survey covering offshore drillers;

Won new contracts and extensions with associated contract backlog of more than $250 million, including floater contracts offshore Brazil and Mexico and jackup contracts in the Middle East, the North Sea, Latin America and Australia;

Received $40 million from ARO Drilling, representing a partial early repayment of our shareholder notes receivable, with a balance of $403 million after the repayment; and

Executed a sales agreement to divest 40-year old jackup VALARIS 54 for $28.5 million, which is expected to close in March 2023 upon completion of its existing contract.

Third Quarter Review

Net income was $78 million compared to $113 million in the second quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $76 million from $29 million in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR increased to $94 million from $54 million in the second quarter.

Revenues increased to $437 million from $413 million in the second quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $416 million from $385 million in the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher utilization for floaters and higher average day rates for both the floater and jackup fleets, partially offset by a $51 million termination fee related to the termination of a contract for VALARIS DS-11 during the second quarter.

Contract drilling expense decreased to $337 million from $362 million in the second quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, contract drilling expense decreased to $316 million from $334 million in the second quarter, primarily due to increased costs of certain claims and costs associated with the VALARIS DS-11 contract termination in the second quarter as well as lower reactivation costs, which decreased to $18 million from $24 million in the second quarter. This was partially offset by higher rig operating costs in the third quarter related to an increase in operating days across the fleet.

There was no loss on impairment in the third quarter 2022. Loss on impairment of $35 million in the second quarter related to the termination of a contract for VALARIS DS-11. Costs incurred for capital upgrades specific to the customer requirements resulted in a pre-tax, non-cash loss on impairment during the second quarter.

Depreciation expense increased marginally to $23 million from $22 million in the second quarter 2022. General and administrative expense of $19 million was in line with the second quarter.

Other income decreased to $30 million from $149 million in the second quarter 2022 due to gain on sale of assets of $135 million primarily related to the sale of jackups VALARIS 113, 114 and 36 in the second quarter as well as additional proceeds received in the second quarter on the sale of a rig in a prior year. This was partially offset by non-cash interest income of $15 million recognized in the third quarter for a write-off of the discount attributable to the $40 million of shareholder notes receivable repaid by ARO.

Tax expense was $14 million compared to $20 million in the second quarter 2022. The third quarter tax provision included $2 million of discrete tax expense primarily attributable to changes in liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits associated with tax positions taken in prior years, partially offset by discrete tax benefits attributable to the resolution of other prior period tax matters. The second quarter tax provision included $6 million of discrete tax expense primarily attributable to income associated with a contract termination. Adjusted for discrete items, tax expense decreased to $12 million from $14 million in the second quarter.

Third Quarter Segment Review

Floaters

Floater revenues increased to $202 million from $188 million in the second quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $192 million from $171 million in the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to the impact of reactivated rigs returning to work as VALARIS DS-9 and DS-4 started contracts early in the third quarter, following VALARIS DS-16 and DPS-1, which commenced contracts during the second quarter. Also, revenues increased for VALARIS MS-1 due to more operating days and a higher average day rate during the third quarter as compared to the second quarter. This was partially offset by a $51 million termination fee related to the termination of a contract for VALARIS DS-11 recognized during the second quarter.

Contract drilling expense decreased to $161 million from $165 million in the second quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, contract drilling expense increased to $151 million from $148 million in the second quarter primarily due to higher activity levels resulting from the reactivation of several rigs. This was partially offset by increased costs of certain claims and costs associated with the VALARIS DS-11 contract termination during the second quarter, and lower rig reactivation costs in the third quarter as reactivated rigs returned to work.

Jackups

Jackup revenues increased to $196 million from $186 million in the second quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $190 million from $180 million in the second quarter primarily due to more operating days for VALARIS Viking and 107, which experienced some idle time between contracts in the second quarter, and higher average day rates for VALARIS Stavanger and 123. This was partially offset by idle time between contracts for VALARIS 118, out of service time for planned maintenance on VALARIS 92, and a lower average day rate for VALARIS Viking.

Contract drilling expense decreased to $128 million from $142 million in the second quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, contract drilling expense decreased to $123 million from $136 million in the second quarter primarily due to repair and maintenance costs incurred during the second quarter related to leg repairs on VALARIS 107 and lower costs due to VALARIS 141 commencing a three-year bareboat charter agreement with ARO during the third quarter.

ARO Drilling

Revenues decreased to $111 million from $116 million in the second quarter 2022 primarily due to an increase in out of service time related to planned maintenance on certain rigs. Contract drilling expense increased to $90 million from $82 million in the second quarter primarily due to an increase in planned maintenance costs. Operating income was $1 million compared to $16 million in the second quarter. EBITDA was $17 million compared to $31 million in the second quarter.

Other

Revenues increased marginally to $40 million from $39 million in the second quarter 2022. Contract drilling expense decreased to $18 million from $25 million in the second quarter primarily due to increased costs of certain claims in the second quarter. Operating income was $21 million compared to $13 million in the second quarter. EBITDA was $22 million compared to $15 million in the second quarter.

Third Quarter Floaters Jackups ARO Other Reconciling Items Consolidated Total (in millions of $, except %) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Chg Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Chg Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Chg Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Chg Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Chg Revenues 201.7 188.1 7 % 195.9 185.8 5 % 111.4 116.4 (4 )% 39.6 39.4 1 % (111.4 ) (116.4 ) 437.2 413.3 6 % Operating expenses Contract drilling 160.5 165.3 3 % 128.0 142.2 10 % 90.0 82.1 (10 )% 17.8 24.7 28 % (59.6 ) (52.5 ) 336.7 361.8 7 % Loss on Impairment — 34.5 100 % — — — — — — % — — — % — — — 34.5 100 % Depreciation 12.6 12.3 (2 )% 8.7 8.7 — % 15.4 15.4 — % 1.2 1.3 8 % (15.3 ) (15.4 ) 22.6 22.3 (1 )% General and admin. — — — % — — — % 4.7 3.2 (47 )% — — — % 14.5 15.8 19.2 19.0 (1 )% Equity in earnings of ARO — — — % — — — % — — — % — — — % 2.9 8.7 2.9 8.7 (67 )% Operating income (loss) 28.6 (24.0 ) nm 59.2 34.9 70 % 1.3 15.7 (92 )% 20.6 13.4 54 % (48.1 ) (55.6 ) 61.6 (15.6 ) nm Net income (loss) 28.6 (24.1 ) nm 59.1 170.3 (65 )% (1.3 ) 9.9 nm 20.7 13.4 54 % (29.4 ) (56.7 ) 77.7 112.8 (31 )% Adjusted EBITDA 40.7 23.1 76 % 62.6 40.0 57 % 16.7 31.1 (46 )% 22.1 14.9 48 % (66.1 ) (79.8 ) 76.0 29.3 159 % Adjusted EBITDAR 58.5 47.2 24 % 62.6 40.2 56 % 16.7 31.1 (46 )% 22.1 14.9 48 % (66.1 ) (79.8 ) 93.8 53.6 75 %

Valaris will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and similar words and specifically include statements regarding expected financial performance; expected utilization, day rates, revenues, operating expenses, rig commitments and availability, cash flows, contract status, terms and duration, contract backlog, capital expenditures, insurance, financing and funding; impact of our emergence from bankruptcy; the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, customer drilling programs, stacking of rigs, effects of new rigs on the market and effect of the volatility of commodity prices; expected work commitments, awards and contracts; letters of intent; scheduled delivery dates for rigs; performance of our joint venture with Saudi Aramco; the timing of delivery, mobilization, contract commencement, availability, relocation or other movement of rigs; future rig reactivations; expected divestitures of assets; general economic, market, business and industry conditions, including inflation and recessions, trends and outlook; general political conditions, including political tensions, conflicts and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine); future operations; increasing regulatory complexity; the outcome of tax disputes; assessments and settlements; and expense management. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated, including cancellation, suspension, renegotiation or termination of drilling contracts and programs, including drilling contracts which grant the customer termination right if FID is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted; potential additional asset impairments; failure to satisfy our debt obligations; our ability to obtain financing, service our debt, fund capital expenditures and pursue other business opportunities; adequacy of sources of liquidity for us and our customers; the COVID-19 outbreak and global pandemic and the related public health measures implemented by governments worldwide, which may, among other things, impact our ability to staff rigs and rotate crews; the effects of our emergence from bankruptcy on the Company's business, relationships, comparability of our financial results and ability to access financing sources; actions by regulatory authorities, or other third parties; actions by our security holders; commodity price fluctuations and volatility, customer demand, new rig supply, downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations; severe weather or hurricanes; changes in worldwide rig supply and demand, competition and technology; consumer preferences for alternative fuels; increased scrutiny of our Environmental, Social and Governance practices and reporting responsibilities; changes in customer strategy; future levels of offshore drilling activity; governmental action, civil unrest and political and economic uncertainties; terrorism, piracy and military action; risks inherent to shipyard rig reactivation, upgrade, repair, maintenance or enhancement; our ability to enter into, and the terms of, future drilling contracts; suitability of rigs for future contracts; the cancellation of letters of intent or letters of award or any failure to execute definitive contracts following announcements of letters of intent, letters of award or other expected work commitments; the outcome of litigation, legal proceedings, investigations or other claims or contract disputes; governmental regulatory, legislative and permitting requirements affecting drilling operations; our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms; environmental or other liabilities, risks or losses; debt restrictions that may limit our liquidity and flexibility; and cybersecurity risks and threats. In addition to the numerous factors described above, you should also carefully read and consider "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I and "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.valaris.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 OPERATING REVENUES $ 437.2 $ 413.3 $ 318.4 $ 305.5 $ 326.7 OPERATING EXPENSES Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation) 336.7 361.8 331.3 285.5 274.6 Loss on impairment — 34.5 — — — Depreciation 22.6 22.3 22.5 25.1 24.4 General and administrative 19.2 19.0 18.8 18.3 27.2 Total operating expenses 378.5 437.6 372.6 328.9 326.2 EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSSES) OF ARO 2.9 8.7 4.3 (1.3 ) 2.6 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 61.6 (15.6 ) (49.9 ) (24.7 ) 3.1 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 27.9 11.2 10.9 11.0 9.7 Interest expense, net (11.7 ) (11.6 ) (11.5 ) (11.7 ) (11.3 ) Reorganization items, net (0.4 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) (4.9 ) (6.5 ) Other, net 14.1 149.7 11.0 27.0 5.5 29.9 148.6 9.4 21.4 (2.6 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 91.5 133.0 (40.5 ) (3.3 ) 0.5 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 13.8 20.2 (0.7 ) (31.0 ) 53.3 NET INCOME (LOSS) 77.7 112.8 (39.8 ) 27.7 (52.8 ) NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (3.4 ) (1.2 ) 1.2 — (1.7 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALARIS $ 74.3 $ 111.6 $ (38.6 ) $ 27.7 $ (54.5 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.49 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.73 ) Diluted $ 0.98 $ 1.48 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.73 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 75.1 75.0 75.0 75.0 75.0 Diluted 75.6 75.6 75.0 75.0 75.0

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 406.0 $ 553.5 $ 578.2 $ 608.7 $ 620.8 Restricted cash 18.2 23.8 30.0 35.9 33.9 Short-term investments 220.0 — — — — Accounts receivable, net 535.5 544.6 439.3 444.2 455.8 Other current assets 162.9 159.0 125.7 117.8 117.0 Total current assets $ 1,342.6 $ 1,280.9 $ 1,173.2 $ 1,206.6 $ 1,227.5 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 953.6 931.7 930.2 890.9 892.3 LONG-TERM NOTES RECEIVABLE FROM ARO 246.9 264.5 256.8 249.1 241.3 INVESTMENT IN ARO 102.6 99.6 90.9 86.6 87.9 OTHER ASSETS 175.5 184.1 186.6 176.0 153.5 $ 2,821.2 $ 2,760.8 $ 2,637.7 $ 2,609.2 $ 2,602.5 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - trade $ 256.6 $ 287.0 $ 311.2 $ 225.8 $ 203.0 Accrued liabilities and other 262.5 260.1 212.1 196.2 223.8 Total current liabilities $ 519.1 $ 547.1 $ 523.3 $ 422.0 $ 426.8 LONG-TERM DEBT 541.8 545.7 545.5 545.3 545.1 OTHER LIABILITIES 539.8 527.6 544.8 581.1 591.3 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,600.7 1,620.4 1,613.6 1,548.4 1,563.2 TOTAL EQUITY 1,220.5 1,140.4 1,024.1 1,060.8 1,039.3 $ 2,821.2 $ 2,760.8 $ 2,637.7 $ 2,609.2 $ 2,602.5

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)

Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) (3) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Five Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1) Four Months Ended April 30, 2021 (2) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 150.7 $ (56.9 ) $ (4,463.8 ) $ (4,520.7 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on asset disposals (137.7 ) (0.2 ) (6.0 ) (6.2 ) Depreciation expense 67.4 41.0 159.6 200.6 Accretion of discount on notes receivable (37.8 ) (12.9 ) — (12.9 ) Loss on impairment 34.5 — 756.5 756.5 Equity in earnings of ARO (15.9 ) (7.4 ) (3.1 ) (10.5 ) Net periodic pension and retiree medical income (12.1 ) (6.1 ) (5.4 ) (11.5 ) Share-based compensation expense 11.5 1.6 4.8 6.4 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 7.1 1.2 (18.2 ) (17.0 ) Amortization, net (7.0 ) 2.8 (4.8 ) (2.0 ) Amortization of debt issuance cost 0.7 0.3 — 0.3 Non-cash reorganization items, net — — 3,487.3 3,487.3 Other 0.8 — 7.3 7.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (85.9 ) 19.3 68.5 87.8 Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits (3.3 ) (1.7 ) (22.5 ) (24.2 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (27.0 ) $ (19.0 ) $ (39.8 ) $ (58.8 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of short-term investments $ (220.0 ) $ — $ — $ — Additions to property and equipment (153.1 ) (23.7 ) (8.7 ) (32.4 ) Net proceeds from disposition of assets 146.8 1.5 30.1 31.6 Repayments of note receivable from ARO 40.0 — — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (186.3 ) $ (22.2 ) $ 21.4 $ (0.8 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Consent solicitation fees $ (3.9 ) $ — $ — $ — Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based awards (2.5 ) — — — Issuance of first lien notes — — 520.0 520.0 Payment to Predecessor creditors — — (129.9 ) (129.9 ) Other — — (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (6.4 ) $ — $ 388.7 $ 388.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (0.7 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.2 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (220.4 ) $ (41.3 ) $ 370.2 $ 328.9 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 644.6 696.0 325.8 325.8 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 424.2 $ 654.7 $ 696.0 $ 654.7

(1) Represents cash flows for the period from May 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021 (the "Successor" period). (2) Represents cash flows for the period from January 1, 2021, through April 30, 2021 (the "Predecessor" period). (3) As required by GAAP, results for the Successor and Predecessor periods must be presented separately. However, the Company has combined the cash flows of the Successor and Predecessor periods ("combined" results) as a non-GAAP measure to compare the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, since we believe it provides the most meaningful basis to analyze our results. These combined results do not comply with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results under applicable SEC rules.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 77.7 $ 112.8 $ (39.8 ) $ 27.7 $ (52.8 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 22.6 22.3 22.5 25.1 24.4 Accretion of discount on notes receivable (22.4 ) (7.7 ) (7.7 ) (7.9 ) (6.9 ) Amortization, net (5.4 ) (3.2 ) 1.6 (0.5 ) 3.1 Share-based compensation expense 4.6 3.5 3.4 2.7 1.6 Net periodic pension and retiree medical income (4.0 ) (4.1 ) (4.0 ) (2.6 ) (3.7 ) Equity in losses (earnings) of ARO (2.9 ) (8.7 ) (4.3 ) 1.3 (2.6 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 0.4 7.3 (0.6 ) (22.5 ) 0.1 Amortization of debt issuance cost 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 (0.1 ) Gain on asset disposals (0.1 ) (135.1 ) (2.5 ) (21.0 ) (0.3 ) Loss on impairment — 34.5 — — — Other 0.5 0.3 — 0.3 0.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 16.4 (134.8 ) 32.5 (9.0 ) 45.0 Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits (0.6 ) (1.9 ) (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (1.1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 87.1 $ (114.6 ) $ 0.5 $ (7.2 ) $ 6.9 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of short-term investments $ (220.0 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — Additions to property and equipment (53.5 ) (61.1 ) (38.5 ) (26.5 ) (15.6 ) Repayments of note receivable from ARO 40.0 — — — — Net proceeds from disposition of assets 0.3 145.2 1.3 23.6 1.3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (233.2 ) $ 84.1 $ (37.2 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (14.3 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Consent solicitation fees $ (3.9 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — Payments for tax withholdings for share-based awards (2.3 ) (0.2 ) — — — Net cash used in financing activities $ (6.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ — $ — $ — Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (0.8 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 0.3 $ — $ 0.2 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (153.1 ) $ (30.9 ) $ (36.4 ) $ (10.1 ) $ (7.2 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 577.3 608.2 644.6 654.7 661.9 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 424.2 $ 577.3 $ 608.2 $ 644.6 $ 654.7

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 REVENUES Floaters Drillships $ 139.8 $ 149.0 $ 85.4 $ 73.5 $ 67.5 Semisubmersibles 61.9 39.1 14.3 27.0 36.8 $ 201.7 $ 188.1 $ 99.7 $ 100.5 $ 104.3 Jackups (1) HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment $ 123.0 $ 106.1 $ 92.9 $ 94.0 $ 102.8 HD & SD Modern 59.0 61.1 67.9 56.2 59.6 SD Legacy 13.9 18.6 19.9 22.1 23.9 $ 195.9 $ 185.8 $ 180.7 $ 172.3 $ 186.3 Total $ 397.6 $ 373.9 $ 280.4 $ 272.8 $ 290.6 Other Leased and Managed Rigs $ 39.6 $ 39.4 $ 38.0 $ 32.7 $ 36.1 Valaris Total $ 437.2 $ 413.3 $ 318.4 $ 305.5 $ 326.7 ARO ARO Total $ 111.4 $ 116.4 $ 111.3 $ 105.4 $ 117.7 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 55.7 58.2 55.7 52.7 58.9 Adjusted Total (2) $ 492.9 $ 471.5 $ 374.1 $ 358.2 $ 385.6

(1) HD = Heavy Duty; SD = Standard Duty. Heavy duty jackups are well-suited for operations in tropical revolving storm areas. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated).

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ADJUSTED EBITDAR (1) Active Fleet (1) (2) $ 129.6 $ 98.7 $ 66.5 $ 79.6 $ 93.0 Leased and Managed Rigs (1) 22.1 14.9 22.6 17.4 22.2 $ 151.7 $ 113.6 $ 89.1 $ 97.0 $ 115.2 Stacked Fleet (1) (3) (8.5 ) (11.3 ) (10.7 ) (11.0 ) (12.5 ) $ 143.2 $ 102.3 $ 78.4 $ 86.0 $ 102.7 Support costs General and administrative expense $ 19.2 $ 19.0 $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 27.2 Onshore support costs 30.2 29.7 29.0 28.0 27.1 $ 49.4 $ 48.7 $ 47.8 $ 46.3 $ 54.3 Add: Merger transaction and integration cost included in contract drilling expense — — — 0.2 0.9 Valaris Total $ 93.8 $ 53.6 $ 30.6 $ 39.9 $ 49.3 ARO ARO Total $ 16.7 $ 31.1 $ 21.9 $ 11.4 $ 17.9 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 8.4 15.6 11.0 5.7 9.0 Adjusted Total (4) $ 102.2 $ 69.2 $ 41.6 $ 45.6 $ 58.3 Reactivation costs (5) $ 17.8 $ 24.3 $ 61.5 $ 37.1 $ 19.4

(1) Adjusted EBITDAR is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and reactivation costs. Adjusted EBITDAR for active fleet, leased and managed rigs and stacked fleet also excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (2) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (3) Stacked fleet represents the combined total of all preservation and stacking costs. (4) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated). (5) Reactivation costs, all of which are attributed to Valaris' active fleet, are excluded from adjusted EBITDAR.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ADJUSTED EBITDAR (1) Floaters Drillships (1) $ 30.5 $ 44.3 $ 27.2 $ 17.7 $ 8.9 Semisubmersibles (1) 28.0 2.9 (15.0 ) 3.2 8.3 $ 58.5 $ 47.2 $ 12.2 $ 20.9 $ 17.2 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh (1) $ 50.4 $ 30.7 $ 21.0 $ 24.3 $ 38.7 HD & SD - Modern (1) 10.1 1.7 13.7 11.6 15.6 SD - Legacy (1) 2.1 7.8 8.9 11.8 9.0 $ 62.6 $ 40.2 $ 43.6 $ 47.7 $ 63.3 Total $ 121.1 $ 87.4 $ 55.8 $ 68.6 $ 80.5 Other Leased and Managed Rigs (1) $ 22.1 $ 14.9 $ 22.6 $ 17.4 $ 22.2 Total $ 143.2 $ 102.3 $ 78.4 $ 86.0 $ 102.7 Support costs General and administrative expense $ 19.2 $ 19.0 $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 27.2 Onshore support costs 30.2 29.7 29.0 28.0 27.1 $ 49.4 $ 48.7 $ 47.8 $ 46.3 $ 54.3 Add: Merger transaction and integration cost included in contract drilling expense — — — 0.2 0.9 Valaris Total $ 93.8 $ 53.6 $ 30.6 $ 39.9 $ 49.3 ARO ARO Total $ 16.7 $ 31.1 $ 21.9 $ 11.4 $ 17.9 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 8.4 15.6 11.0 5.7 9.0 Adjusted Total (2) $ 102.2 $ 69.2 $ 41.6 $ 45.6 $ 58.3

(1) Adjusted EBITDAR is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and reactivation costs. Adjusted EBITDAR for asset category also excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated).

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) Floaters Drillships (1) $ 13.5 $ 21.0 $ (21.4 ) $ (6.6 ) $ 8.6 Semisubmersibles (1) 27.2 2.1 (27.3 ) (6.3 ) 7.2 $ 40.7 $ 23.1 $ (48.7 ) $ (12.9 ) $ 15.8 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh (1) $ 50.5 $ 30.5 $ 20.4 $ 21.0 $ 25.1 HD & SD - Modern (1) 10.0 1.6 13.7 11.6 11.2 SD - Legacy (1) 2.1 7.9 8.9 11.8 9.0 $ 62.6 $ 40.0 $ 43.0 $ 44.4 $ 45.3 Total $ 103.3 $ 63.1 $ (5.7 ) $ 31.5 $ 61.1 Other Leased and Managed Rigs (1) $ 22.1 $ 14.9 $ 22.6 $ 17.3 $ 22.1 Total $ 125.4 $ 78.0 $ 16.9 $ 48.8 $ 83.2 Support costs General and administrative expense $ 19.2 $ 19.0 $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 27.2 Onshore support costs 30.2 29.7 29.0 28.0 27.1 $ 49.4 $ 48.7 $ 47.8 $ 46.3 $ 54.3 Add: Merger transaction and integration cost included in contract drilling expense — — — 0.2 0.9 Valaris Total $ 76.0 $ 29.3 $ (30.9 ) $ 2.7 $ 29.8 ARO ARO Total $ 16.7 $ 31.1 $ 21.9 $ 11.4 $ 17.9 Valaris 50% Share (unconsolidated) 8.4 15.6 11.0 5.7 9.0 Adjusted Total (2) $ 84.4 $ 44.9 $ (19.9 ) $ 8.4 $ 38.8

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA for asset category also excludes onshore support costs and general and administrative expense. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO (unconsolidated).

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (In millions)

As of October 31,

2022 July 28,

2022 May 2,

2022 February 21,

2022 October 27,

2021 CONTRACT BACKLOG (1) Floaters Drillships (2) $ 995.1 $ 1,090.3 $ 1,290.9 $ 1,280.4 $ 1,338.6 Semisubmersibles 379.5 359.6 375.8 384.9 277.9 $ 1,374.6 $ 1,449.9 $ 1,666.7 $ 1,665.3 $ 1,616.5 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 185.1 192.0 218.8 309.7 307.6 HD & SD - Modern 395.3 377.6 225.7 252.1 274.5 SD - Legacy 82.3 72.3 70.7 81.2 85.5 $ 662.7 $ 641.9 $ 515.2 $ 643.0 $ 667.6 Total $ 2,037.3 $ 2,091.8 $ 2,181.9 $ 2,308.3 $ 2,284.1 Other (3) Leased and Managed Rigs $ 223.3 $ 257.5 $ 271.5 $ 135.6 $ 33.9 Valaris Total $ 2,260.6 $ 2,349.3 $ 2,453.4 $ 2,443.9 $ 2,318.0 ARO Owned Rigs $ 870.7 $ 934.9 $ 993.6 $ 1,040.9 $ 757.4 Leased Rigs 473.3 524.3 496.9 460.2 88.7 ARO Total $ 1,344.0 $ 1,459.2 $ 1,490.5 $ 1,501.1 $ 846.1 Valaris 50% Share of ARO Owned Rigs 435.3 467.5 496.8 520.5 378.7 Adjusted Total (4) $ 2,695.9 $ 2,816.8 $ 2,950.2 $ 2,964.4 $ 2,696.7

(1) Our contract drilling backlog reflects commitments, represented by signed drilling contracts, and is calculated by multiplying the contracted day rate by the contract period. Contract drilling backlog includes drilling contracts subject to FID and drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if FID is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted. The contracted day rate excludes certain types of lump sum fees for rig mobilization, demobilization, contract preparation, as well as customer reimbursables and bonus opportunities. (2) Approximately $428 million of backlog as of May 2, 2022, February 21, 2022 and October 27, 2021 was attributable to a contract awarded to drillship VALARIS DS-11 for an eight-well deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that was expected to commence in mid-2024. In June 2022, the customer terminated the contract. (3) Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment. (4) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO owned rigs.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 AVERAGE DAY RATES (1) Floaters Drillships $ 220,000 $ 213,000 $ 203,000 $ 196,000 $ 189,000 Semisubmersibles 226,000 214,000 156,000 171,000 191,000 $ 222,000 $ 213,000 $ 197,000 $ 189,000 $ 190,000 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh $ 121,000 $ 114,000 $ 104,000 $ 110,000 $ 124,000 HD & SD Modern 82,000 79,000 80,000 76,000 77,000 SD Legacy 74,000 74,000 71,000 73,000 74,000 $ 100,000 $ 94,000 $ 89,000 $ 90,000 $ 96,000 Total $ 138,000 $ 120,000 $ 108,000 $ 111,000 $ 115,000 Other Leased and Managed Rigs $ 38,000 $ 39,000 $ 39,000 $ 33,000 $ 31,000 Valaris Total $ 112,000 $ 98,000 $ 90,000 $ 89,000 $ 90,000 ARO Owned Rigs $ 96,000 $ 94,000 $ 99,000 $ 101,000 $ 99,000 Leased Rigs (2) 91,000 91,000 93,000 94,000 92,000 ARO Total $ 93,000 $ 92,000 $ 96,000 $ 97,000 $ 95,000

(1) Average day rates are derived by dividing contract drilling revenues, adjusted to exclude certain types of non-recurring reimbursable revenues, lump-sum revenues, revenues earned during suspension periods and revenues attributable to amortization of drilling contract intangibles, by the aggregate number of contract days, adjusted to exclude contract days associated with certain suspension periods, mobilizations, and demobilizations. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs average day rates.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 46 % 29 % 30 % 27 % 24 % Semisubmersibles 54 % 37 % 11 % 30 % 39 % 48 % 31 % 25 % 28 % 28 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 85 % 81 % 78 % 73 % 72 % HD & SD Modern 53 % 53 % 51 % 42 % 43 % SD Legacy 67 % 88 % 75 % 66 % 74 % 67 % 67 % 63 % 55 % 57 % Total 60 % 53 % 49 % 46 % 47 % Other Leased and Managed Rigs 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Valaris Total 66 % 61 % 57 % 54 % 56 % Pro Forma Jackups (2) 72 % 72 % 68 % 62 % 62 % ARO Owned Rigs 86 % 97 % 91 % 80 % 85 % Leased Rigs (3) 92 % 96 % 91 % 89 % 86 % ARO Total 89 % 96 % 91 % 84 % 86 %

(1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the total fleet. (2) Includes all Valaris jackups including those leased to ARO Drilling. (3) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris for contracts with a customer. These rigs are also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization, where they are considered to be 100% utilized while under a lease agreement.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET (1) (2) Floaters Drillships 74 % 52 % 56 % 57 % 79 % Semisubmersibles 91 % 62 % 19 % 51 % 64 % 79 % 55 % 45 % 55 % 73 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 94 % 89 % 85 % 80 % 84 % HD & SD Modern 81 % 82 % 83 % 76 % 75 % SD Legacy 67 % 90 % 100 % 84 % 87 % 85 % 86 % 86 % 79 % 80 % Total 83 % 77 % 74 % 72 % 79 % Other Leased and Managed Rigs 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Valaris Total 87 % 82 % 80 % 78 % 84 % Pro Forma Jackups (3) 86 % 87 % 87 % 81 % 82 % ARO Owned Rigs 86 % 97 % 91 % 80 % 85 % Leased Rigs (4) 92 % 96 % 91 % 89 % 86 % ARO Total 89 % 96 % 91 % 84 % 86 %

(1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the active fleet. (2) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (3) Includes all Valaris jackups including those leased to ARO Drilling. (4) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris for contracts with a customer. These rigs are also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization, where they are considered to be 100% utilized while under a lease agreement.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 REVENUE EFFICIENCY (1) Floaters Drillships 89.8 % 94.6 % 98.3 % 91.5 % 97.6 % Semisubmersibles 99.9 % 91.9 % 100.0 % 97.7 % 96.7 % 92.7 % 93.7 % 98.5 % 93.0 % 97.3 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 98.9 % 99.3 % 98.9 % 99.1 % 99.5 % HD & SD Modern 96.5 % 97.9 % 99.8 % 97.9 % 100.0 % SD Legacy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 99.0 % 98.2 % 98.9 % 99.4 % 98.8 % 99.6 % Valaris Total 95.6 % 97.0 % 99.1 % 96.6 % 98.8 % ARO Owned Rigs 98.2 % 97.2 % 96.8 % 96.3 % 98.1 % Leased Rigs 96.4 % 96.5 % 95.5 % 91.3 % 96.9 % ARO Total 97.3 % 96.9 % 96.2 % 93.7 % 97.4 %

(1) Revenue efficiency is day rate revenue earned as a percentage of maximum potential day rate revenue.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

As of NUMBER OF RIGS September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Active Fleet (1) Floaters Drillships 8 8 7 7 4 Semisubmersibles 3 3 3 3 3 11 11 10 10 7 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 10 10 10 10 10 HD & SD Modern 9 10 10 11 11 SD Legacy 3 3 3 3 3 22 23 23 24 24 Total Active Fleet 33 34 33 34 31 Stacked Fleet Floaters Drillships (2) 3 3 4 4 7 Semisubmersibles 2 2 2 2 2 5 5 6 6 9 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 1 1 1 1 1 HD & SD Modern 5 5 7 7 7 SD Legacy — — — 1 1 6 6 8 9 9 Total Stacked Fleet 11 11 14 15 18 Leased Rigs (3) Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 1 1 1 1 1 HD & SD Modern 7 6 6 5 5 SD Legacy — — 1 1 2 Total Leased Rigs 8 7 8 7 8 Valaris Total 52 52 55 56 57 Managed Rigs (3) 2 2 2 2 2 ARO (4) Owned Rigs 7 7 7 7 7 Leased Rigs 8 7 8 7 8 ARO Total 15 14 15 14 15

(1) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (2) Excludes VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14, which Valaris has the option to take delivery by year-end 2023. (3) Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment. (4) Valaris has a 50% ownership interest in ARO. Rig count for ARO owned rigs excludes two newbuild rigs. While the shipyard contract contemplated delivery of these newbuild rigs in 2022, we expect delivery of these rigs to be delayed into 2023. All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased rig count.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 1,196 1,161 1,170 1,196 1,196 Semisubmersibles 460 455 450 460 460 1,656 1,616 1,620 1,656 1,656 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 1,012 1,001 990 1,012 1,074 HD & SD Modern 1,328 1,419 1,599 1,668 1,748 SD Legacy 276 279 360 420 398 2,616 2,699 2,949 3,100 3,220 Total 4,272 4,315 4,569 4,756 4,876 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 880 874 831 828 982 Valaris Total 5,152 5,189 5,400 5,584 5,858 ARO Owned Rigs 644 637 630 644 644 Leased Rigs (2) 696 671 646 644 798 ARO Total 1,340 1,308 1,276 1,288 1,442

(1) Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the total fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, irrespective of asset status. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET (1) (2) Floaters Drillships 736 645 630 567 368 Semisubmersibles 276 273 270 276 276 1,012 918 900 843 644 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 920 910 900 920 920 HD & SD Modern 868 910 969 932 1,012 SD Legacy 276 273 270 328 337 2,064 2,093 2,139 2,180 2,269 Total 3,076 3,011 3,039 3,023 2,913 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 880 874 831 828 982 Valaris Total 3,956 3,885 3,870 3,851 3,895 ARO Owned Rigs 644 637 630 644 644 Leased Rigs (3) 696 671 646 644 798 ARO Total 1,340 1,308 1,276 1,288 1,442

(1) Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the active fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, for active rigs only. Active rigs are defined as rigs that are not preservation stacked. (2) Active fleet represents rigs that are not preservation stacked, including rigs that are in the process of being reactivated. (3) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days.

