Macard Releases its Flagship WiFi Extender and Repeater, Offering Seamless Signal Extension and Touching Up to 1200 Mbps

Fast, reliable, strong, and super easy to set up, the Macard WiFi Extender and Repeater supports both 2.4GHZ and 5GHZ networks and work with up to 47 devices.

In today's world, WiFi is not just a luxury; it's a necessity for every netizen. However, every building, whether a home or office, has some 'dead zones' where the signals either don't reach or have weak strength. Therefore, The MACARD WiFi extender and repeater is a must-have item for anyone who wants to extend their WiFi coverage. It's a single-unit device that can boost signals throughout the space, penetrating walls, floors, and other obstructions and extending signals to every corner of the house and beyond.

The MACARD repeater can be installed in any part of the building as long as the Ethernet can reach it. The best part is that it leverages dual-band technology, meaning it can handle both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz networks and can work with up to 47 devices ranging from smartphones to laptops, gaming consoles, IP cameras, smart speakers, and even video doorbells.

Furthermore, with the help of the Advanced Macard 2-core central processor, users can expect up to 1200 Mbps speed boost. That means users will be able to watch HD movies, play competitive online games, Stream 4K videos and download massive files without having to worry about bandwidth fluctuations.

What's more, unlike some WiFi extenders that do not perform up to the mark no matter how much they cost, the Macard is a US-made technology, ensuring the highest quality standards and rigorous testing. The best part of using MACARD is that one doesn't have to be tech-savvy or a techie to set up this device. Just plug it in, connect it to the router, and done.

In terms of security, the Macard comes with Bionic Encryption Chip that deploys the latest WEP/WPA/WPA2 security protocols, keeping the user's personal data protected with a super strong defense mechanism.

The Macard WiFi Extender is currently available for orders on Amazon, but there's no guarantee when it might run out of stock, so those interested can check it out here.

