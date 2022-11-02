Mr. & Ms. Military Organization Recruiting Veterans and Active US Service Members for Annual Pageant on Feb. 24, 2023

Mr. & Ms. Military Organization www.mmmilitary.com Mr. & Ms. Military Organization Recruiting Veterans and Active U.S. Service Members for Annual Pageant on Feb. 24, 2023 Some of the contestants for the upcoming pageant. The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is looking for a few good men – and women to compete in its annual pageant, which highlights the outstanding accomplishments of veterans and U.S. military service members Some of the contestants for the upcoming pageant. The pageant will crown a man and a woman on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego. The MMMO pageant was created in 2009 by the organization’s founder Calvin Hill, a veteran with 20 years of experience who served on active duty at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California.

Upcoming event celebrates the achievements of U.S. service members in the Mr. & Ms. Military Organization pageant who are engaged in community service.

Most times, our service members are honored and recognized on a military base outside of public view. I wanted to change that by giving veterans and active-duty service members the spotlight...” — Calvin Hill, Founder of Mr. & Ms. Military Organization

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is looking for a few good men – and women to compete in its annual pageant, which highlights the outstanding accomplishments of veterans and U.S. military service members who contribute to their communities. The pageant will crown a man and a woman on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego.

The 2023 - 2024 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant will be judged by a live in-person audience and viewers watching online, who will determine the top male and female contestants who have experience in any branch of U.S. military service. Each contestant will be judged in part by how creative their strategy was with raising funds and awareness for a non-profit organization of their choice.

Contestants will be judged in five categories, including: creativity with fundraising and bringing awareness to their nonprofit, fitness using 60-second video submissions, military knowledge, an on-stage performance (singing, dancing, poetry, instruments, comedy, etc.), and formal attire.

The pageant is open to veterans and active service members, and also considers submissions from non-profit organizations. The winning contestants are not couples or spouses, they represent the leading man and woman in each category.

The MMMO pageant was created in 2009 by the organization’s founder Calvin Hill, a veteran with 20 years of experience who served on active duty at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California. Hill is also currently a Community Care Coordinator with the San Diego VA Healthcare System. Hill is a staunch advocate for veterans and has a deep appreciation for the U.S. armed services. He designed the pageant to give more visibility to the service men and women who deserve recognition for their efforts on and off base.

“Most times, our service members are honored and recognized on a military base outside of public view. I wanted to change that by giving veterans and active-duty service members the spotlight they deserve with an extraordinary platform worthy of our service men and women — an opportunity they can be proud of for years to come,” said Hill.

“The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is not intended to be a traditional pageant; we are taking pageantry to the next level and invite veterans and active service members to help us make this possible by showcasing and celebrating their contributions,” he added.

Registration for the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is currently underway and will continue through Jan. 22, 2023. The top 10 men and top 10 women chosen for the pageant will be notified by Jan. 31, 2023, and will be invited to participate in the live event on Feb. 24, 2023 at the Kroc Theater in San Diego.

Those who are interested in being a part of the pageant can sign up at https://www.mmmilitary.com/how-it-works.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the upcoming pageant. Companies and organizations that wish to contribute can contact MMMO at info@mmmilitary.com.

For more information about the upcoming event and to purchase tickets for in-person or virtual attendance, visit www.mmmilitary.com.

About Mr. & Ms. Military Organization

The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is a global organization based in Temecula, CA. MMMO was established in 2009 to enrich the lives of male and female military veterans and service members worldwide by creating role models that can have a positive impact on the lives of Americans who need support and uplifting. MMMO strongly believes in community engagement and participation from military men and women whom the organization supports as leaders and role models with the help of MMMO’s dedicated charitable partnerships around the world. www.mmmilitary.com

