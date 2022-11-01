Police arrest three suspects for common assault, police marked vehicle rocked

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested three suspects for common assault at Solomon Water area next to Tuvaruhu, while on the ground a group of boys threw rocks at officers and police vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr Simpson Pogeava says, “During the night on Saturday 29 October 2022, Honiara city support team attended a report of a common assault at Solomon Water area next to Tuvaruhu settlement.

AC Pogeava says, “Upon arrival, the support team have arrested three male suspects. A minute later, a group of boys threw rocks at police officers and the Police vehicle. Suspects in relation to the rock throwing have escaped.

Mr. Pogeava says, “On that same night, the operation support team conducted a mobile patrol up to Talise area. While the team approached the location they encountered rock throwing on officers and their vehicle.”

He says, “There was no suspect arrested during the two rock throwing incidents, no person injured and no damage to the vehicle.”

Police appeal to those who might have any information about rock throwers to assist police so that police could deal with the suspects. The vehicles are very expensive assets and they are there to help provide services to our people.

Police strongly appeal to those communities and the general public, especially those identified communities to stop targeting police officers and vehicles. This is unprofessional behaviour toward police officers whilst performing their official duties.

-RSIPF Press